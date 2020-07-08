Multiple Group 1 winner The Bostonian is set to cross the Tasman again this spring to try to add to his elite-level tally.

The Tony Pike-trained gelding had another lucrative autumn in Australia this year, bagging his third Group 1 victory in the Canterbury Stakes (1300m) at Randwick in March, before finishing runner-up in the Ryder Stakes (1500m) at Rosehill.

Sydney will again be the target this spring for the rising six-year-old.

"He has been back in work for just on seven weeks," Pike said. "He is coming up really well. He has had a few pieces of fast work and I can't fault him, he is looking fantastic.

Advertisement

"At this stage he will probably have a trial or a couple of exhibition gallops in New Zealand and it is most likely, after talking with David [Archer, owner] this week, that he will resume in the Winx Stakes [Group 1, 1400m] on August 22."

The Bostonian will be looking to impress in his first-up run to try to garner interest from A$14 million The Everest (1200m) slot holders.

"If he could get a spot in The Everest that would be great," Pike said. "He would be hugely competitive if there was a slow or heavy track, which is a possibility at that time of year."

- NZ Racing Desk