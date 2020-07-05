Accolades are pouring in for Shaun Johnson, after his latest performance for the Cronulla Sharks.

Johnson has received plenty of criticism since his controversial departure from the Warriors after the 2018 season.

But a fortnight is a long time in rugby league, and wins over the Sea Eagles and Titans have seen rave reviews for the Kiwi halfback.

The Telegraph said the 29-year-old had turned back the clock.

"Warriors whiz reborn as the NRL's playmaking king," it wrote.

"Backing up the blitz that buried the Sea Eagles last week, Johnson overtook (Rooster) Luke Keary to lead the NRL in try-assists as the Sharks made it three in a row with a thumping 40 – 10 win over the Gold Coast.

"Finally resembling the million-dollar a year magic man that set the NRL alight as a Warrior, Johnson laid on two tries to take his season tally to 12 as the Sharks flogged the Titans."

Sharks coach John Morris reckoned Johnson was having a "fantastic year".

"He is starting to get the balance right," said Morris, who played 300 first grade games for a number of NRL clubs.

"He gets marked pretty hard and everyone expects that brilliant Shaun Johnson but he also has to play his part steering us around.

"He is leading the try assists and is up there on the Dally M leaderboard. His biggest challenge is doing it consistently."