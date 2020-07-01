Former F1 owner Bernie Ecclestone has become a father for the fourth time at aged 89.

His wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, gave birth to baby boy Ace overnight. It leaves a 65-year gap between his eldest and youngest children.

Ecclestone's eldest daughter Deborah is 65 and was born to his first wife Ivy Bamford, while his other two daughters Tamara (35) and Petra (31) were born to his second wife Slavica Radic.

The 89-year-old billionaire will turn 90 in October - meaning the opportunity is there for a joint 100-10 birthday celebration next decade.

Bernie Ecclestone is having a son at 89, which means he'll be a spry 106 by the time the boy will need him to give him driving lessons — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) April 3, 2020