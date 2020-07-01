

Former South Africa international Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle has been handed an eight-year ban for doping which could spell the end of his career.

The hooker's ban was confirmed by the South Africa Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) after he tested positive for a banned anabolic agent in January 2019.

Ralepelle was subject to a random check at the Sharks last year, where he tested positive for Zeranol. He also had two positive drug tests in 2010 and 2014.

Ralepelle, who previously played for the Bulls and French side Toulouse, has 21 days to file an appeal against the sanction, which was detailed in a statement issued by SAIDS.

Advertisement

At 33, the ban will likely spell the end of his disgraced career.

"The Independent Doping Tribunal Panel handed down its decision in two parts this week on the doping charge against former Springbok and Sharks rugby player, Mahlatse "Chiliboy" Ralepelle," the statement read.

"The player tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019.

"The athlete challenged the doping charge and was afforded the opportunity to seek legal counsel to present his case and version of events to the tribunal panel.

"The hearings were adjourned multiple times and were held over a period of six months. The panel reached a decision first on the merits of the case where they found the player guilty of a doping offense.

"Ralepelle had previously tested positive on two separate occasions while playing overseas.

"The Zeranol positive case was his third positive dope test during his playing career within a 10 year period, however the player's first positive case was ruled a No Fault decision and he then received a reprimand. The panel had to refer to sports jurisprudence to determine the appropriate sanction which they ruled to be the player's second doping offense.

"The Independent Doping Tribunal Panel ruled that Mr Ralepelle must serve an eight-year ban for doping. The ban will expire on the 27th January 2027. The player has 21 days within which to file an appeal against the sanction."

Advertisement

Ralepelle won the last of his 25 international caps in a 25-10 defeat to England in Cape Town in June 2018.

This story was originally published on Rugbypass and was republished here with permission.