Nick Kyrgios has moved on after breaking up with Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, finding happiness with a new love.

The Aussie tennis star posted a couple of snaps to Instagram on the weekend alongside Chiara Passari, captioning one of the photos: "Happiness is found."

Kyrgios has been hanging out in his hometown of Canberra during lockdown after the ATP tour was suspended because of Covid-19, as his love life captured more attention than his tennis.

In May, Kyrgios and Kalinskaya — who had been spotted together at an NBA game and watching each other's matches — confirmed they were no longer in a relationship.

"We just went our separate ways," Kyrgios told fans during a video game live stream. "Unfortunately things didn't work out. We had some fun memories."

Kalinskaya later clarified Kyrgios was a "good person" and "did nothing" after posting cryptic messages on Instagram at the time of their split.

"We broke up. We aren't friends," she wrote. "I understand you are his friends and it's cool but I'm not going to talk about him. Have some respect for me as well please."

Kyrgios suggested he wouldn't have much trouble moving on from that break-up, admitting he sleeps with fans "on a weekly basis".

"Yes. In all seriousness if I'm not seeing someone it's a weekly thing," he said.

Now that Kyrgios has found happiness with Passari, fans hoping to get intimate with the world No. 40 will need to play the waiting game.

How long Kyrgios will remain in Canberra remains to be seen. The WTA and ATP announced their tours would be restarting in August, while the US Open revealed plans to go ahead with the grand slam in New York in front of empty stands.

But that schedule may be in doubt after world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and several other stars including Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all contracted coronavirus as they took part in Djokovic's Adria Tour — an exhibition tournament in the Balkans that took no social distancing precautions at all.

Kyrgios blasted the decision to hold the tournament as "boneheaded", taking aim at those responsible for ignoring all medical advice surrounding the global pandemic.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020