The Wellington Phoenix have been cleared to travel to Australia to resume their A-League football season.

The Phoenix will travel to New South Wales tomorrow after a long process ended with clearance being received to enter Australia today.

Star imports Gary Hooper and Ulises Dávila are on their way to Australia from the United Kingdom and Mexico respectively, and will undergo a 14-day quarantine away from the rest of the players and staff in Sydney before joining the team.

Once in Australia the Phoenix will base themselves from a secure facility in New South Wales in the month leading up to their first match, training for the first two weeks in a full isolation environment.

Wellington Phoenix general manager David Dome said that the club is thrilled to be given the chance to finish the season.

"It's huge for us to see that the season can resume; this is the best outcome for the fans, sponsors, players and everyone involved in football across Australia and New Zealand.

"We are extremely grateful to Football Federation Australia, especially Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke, New South Wales Border Control and New South Wales Department of Health authorities for all their efforts in gaining the club entry into Australia."

Dome says that the club has been anticipating a restart for some time and have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure everyone can hit the ground running once a decision is made.

"Plaudits have to go to our players for their commitment to finishing out the season – they feel they have unfinished business and they can't wait to go over there and rediscover that momentum we had back in March.

"With a full-strength, committed squad and the backing of New Zealand behind us, there's no reason we can't secure a top three finish – and potentially a home semifinal in Wellington for the fans. That's our goal."

The Phoenix, who currently sit third on the A-League ladder with three games in hand on second-placed Melbourne City, will take on Sydney FC at Jubilee Stadium on July 17.