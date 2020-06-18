The Wellington Phoenix have booked a flight to Sydney despite not having a travel exemption from the Australian government to enter the country.

Club chairman Rob Morrison revealed the team's New Zealand based players and staff are hoping to hop on the plane to Sydney on Saturday and are awaiting "the final approvals" before they cross the Tasman to begin their A-League campaign, with their season due to resume on July 17.

"The plane is booked and we're waiting on the final approvals," Morrison told the Phoenix City podcast.

"We're all set to go Saturday and that's good. It's taken an effort. Everyone's been really cautious, there's a lot of hoops to get through. [A-League boss] Greg O'Rourke has done a power of work in the last few days to get this through.

Advertisement

"There's just a couple of little ticks that we need and once they're done we'll be on the plane on Saturday."

Morrison said the team is hoping players will be allowed to train while in quarantine, a similar exemption which was granted to the Warriors when the New Zealand NRL club crossed the Tasman to join the NRL season restart last month.

"When the team goes, or anyone goes into Australia, you go into quarantine, so you've got two weeks of quarantine, pretty similar to here. The difference is that we're going there and we're asking for the players not to go into hotels, but to actually be able to train, so that required sign off by multiple government bodies – [the] NSW health department, the police, the border force. It has to go through a whole process.

"The A-League itself had put out a really, really detailed, 56 or 58 page manual in terms of working through isolation and quarantine, how [teams] would train, how they would maintain separation and so on, and we've also done our own protocols and you put all that together, the medical guys go through it, they sign off on it, the border force, they sign off on it, in terms of moving across borders, and then NSW Health have to sign off on it.

"It's a process, it takes a while to get through it, we're not the only people trying to get into Australia at the moment, sports teams aren't priorities, we've just got to go through it bit by bit by bit, no-one gets to jump the queue."

Morrison also confirmed Phoenix stars Gary Hooper and Ulises Dávila are on their way to Australia from the United Kingdom and Mexico respectively, and will undergo a 14-day quarantine away from the rest of the players and staff in Sydney before joining the team.

The Phoenix, who currently sit third on the A-League ladder with three games in hand on second-placed Melbourne City, will take on Sydney FC at Jubilee Stadium on July 17.