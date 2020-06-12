The Blues will start their first game of Super Rugby Aotearoa with star signing Beauden Barrett at fullback.

The somewhat surprising shift, which was first reported by the Herald, will see in-form Otere Black continue at No 10, where he shined for the Auckland side before the suspension of Super Rugby in March due to the pandemic.

Barrett's shift to No 15 – a position he is familiar with the All Blacks or his former team the Hurricanes – indicates coach Leon MacDonald's trust in Black, who was one of the Blues' players of the season during their four-game winning streak this year.

The 25-year-old Black combined well with Stephen Perofeta – who was shifted to fullback – in a dual playmaker attack that saw the Blues climb to second in the New Zealand conference, but Perofeta's unfortunate injury has left a gap at No 15.

With Dan Carter, who was signed as a utility player, still working his way back to full match fitness, options at fullback has been scarce for MacDonald's men, leaving just Matt Duffie as the only natural replacement.

Apart from Barrett, of course, who shined at the World Cup in the 15 jersey alongside Richie Mo'unga, which perhaps made the Blues' coaching staff's decision easier.

Beauden Barrett and Otere Black at a Blues training session. Photo / Photosport

Elsewhere in the squad, the Blues made six changes from their last Super Rugby clash against the Lions in March, which they won 43-10.

Captain Patrick Tuipulotu comes back into the side along with Caleb Clarke, Tom Robinson, Josh Goodhue, Ofa Tuungafasi and Alex Hodgman.

Clarke's return for All Blacks sevens duty pushes out Englishman Joe Marchant, who is set to return to the Harlequins early next month.

The competitive loose forward positions has seen Dalton Papalii drop to the bench, with no room for Akira Ioane in the squad at all.

Blues team to face the Hurricanes:

15 Beauden Barrett

14 Mark Telea

13 Rieko Ioane

12 TJ Faiane

11 Caleb Clarke

10 Otere Black

9 Sam Nock

8 Hoskins Sotutu

7 Blake Gibson

6 Tom Robinson

5 Josh Goodhue

4 Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

3 Ofa Tuungafasi

2 James Parsons

1 Alex Hodgman

Reserves:

16 Kurt Ekland

17 Ezekiel Lindenmuth

18 Marcel Renata

19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti

20 Dalton Papalii

21 Fin Christie

22 Harry Plummer

23 Matt Duffie