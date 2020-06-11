Warriors coach Stephen Kearney says he's "definitely not happy" with his side's performance in last week's 26-0 drubbing against the Panthers – but he's confident two of his struggling players will improve in their upcoming clash against the Cowboys on Friday.

The disappointing loss – right after a promising win against the Dragons – exposed several players, but especially winger Patrick Herbert who made three errors in the first half which helped the Panthers take control of the game.

Herbert, who started eight games at centre last year, seems to be still struggling with his wing duties and was made to pay in a game he would like to forget.

Meanwhile, playmaker Kodi Nikorima also struggled to stamp his authority on the clash and couldn't establish his running game, which is his strength.

READ MORE:

• Rugby league: Australian media's brutal dig at Warriors after historic NRL win

• Rugby league: Warriors star Eliesa Katoa's journey from league novice to NRL player

• Rugby league: The worrying NRL weaknesses for the New Zealand Warriors

• Rugby League: NRL player Cruz Topai-Aveai in Black Lives Matter protest outburst

Kearney admitted that both players will have to improve and said the club was working hard on improving in all areas this week.

"Patrick had one of those nights in the first half and they scored a try off an error," Kearney told Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave. "Then the next try they scored off a kick and it sort of bursts your bubble a bit you know. Our role is to make sure that we try and fight back from that. That's what we're working on this week."

Despite Herbert's tough day at the office, Kearney said he believes the winger will bounce back and step up against the Cowboys.

Advertisement

"The issue is when you're on the wing and you make an error, it certainly gets magnified - particularly when the opposition scores tries off the back of it. I thought we saw real improvement from Patrick in the second half.

"He's a tough kid. I'm pretty sure that they may look to kick on top of him again this week but I'm more than happy that he'll be ready."

Stephen Kearney. Photo / Photosport

On the other hand, Kearney said Nikorima needed to work on producing for the Warriors consistently – something he says has been a talking point with the halfback.

"The improvement for Kodi is about putting back-to-back-to-back good performances together. Every player in the NRL is striving to do that. Part of Kodi's game which makes him a real threat is his running. Obviously that's a focus for him moving forward about being consistent with the performance

"I thought he was wonderful the week before against the Dragons but the competition doesn't always let you take the performance from the week before into the following week. You've got to get out there and make it happen.

"Kodi recognises that. We've made him aware of that. I expect an improved performance on Friday."

The Warriors welcome back front-rower Lachlan Burr from a head injury who returns to the No 10 jersey, the only change from the side that was beaten by Penrith.

Adam Blair is moved to the back of the scrum, which means Isaiah Papali'I only makes the extended bench.

Advertisement

Warriors team to play the North Queensland Cowboys: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Patrick Herbert, Hayze Perham, Gerard Beale, Adam Pompey, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Wayde Egan, Lachlan Burr, Eliesa Katoa, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair. Interchange (from): Karl Lawton, Poasa Faamausili, King Vuniyayawa, Jack Murchie, Agnatius Paasi, Peta Hiku, Isaiah Papali'i, Chanel Harris-Tavita.