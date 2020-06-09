The UFC's Fight Island has been talked about over the past few months as somewhere to host international fighters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the location has finally been revealed.

While many had imagined some sort of tropical island set up, the UFC will be talking fights to the United Arab Emirates, with Abu Dhabi's Yas Island now confirmed as the location.

To accommodate existing public health guidelines, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism will create a safety zone within the nearly 25 square-kilometre Island that will include an arena, hotel, training facilities, and dining establishments.

This safety zone will only be open to UFC athletes and their coaches; UFC staff and other event personnel; and Yas Island employees who are necessary to ensure the operation of the facilities.

Fight Island will begin hosting events on from July 12 (NZT) with a blockbuster card in the works for UFC 251.

The card will feature three title fights, including the first defence for Australian featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, part of Aucklnd gym City Kickboxing's stable.

A rematch between Volkanovski and former champion Max Holloway was confirmed by UFC president Dana White this morning on ESPN's First Take, with a welterweight title bout between Kumaru Usman and Gilbert Burns headlining the card. Russian slugger Petr Yan and Brazilian MMA legend Jose Aldo will fight for the vacant bantamweight title on the card as well.

"We came up with the idea of having fights on 'Fight Island' because we needed a destination to hold international events during the global pandemic," White said.

"Abu Dhabi has been an amazing location to hold fights over the past ten years and it is the perfect place for these events.

"The infrastructure we are building will be such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the fighters that's never been done before – from the arena, the private training facility, and the Octagon on the island – it's going to be an experience that none of us will ever forget. I can't wait to deliver amazing fights from Yas island."

UFC 251 will be the first of four events hosted on the Island in July.

Confirmed bouts for UFC 251 of UFC Fight Island:

Welterweight title: Kumaru Usman (c) v Gilbert Burns

Featherweight title: Alexander Volkanovski (c) v Max Holloway

Bantamweight title: Petr Yan v Jose Aldo

Strawweight bout: Rose Namajunas v Jessica Andrade

Flyweight bout: Paige VanZant v Amanda Ribas