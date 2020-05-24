Lewis Hamilton has admitted to questioning his future in Formula One during the coronavirus lockdown, saying he has even considered quitting the sport.

The six-time world champion revealed that, during this extended break from racing, he has had days where he has felt "groggy" and lacking in motivation.

Hamilton said in a Mercedes video that he has been managing his mental health during the enforced suspension of the sport and trying to stop being "so hard" on himself.

"It is about finding a way to make sure you love yourself," said Hamilton, 35. "You have to really be able to love yourself and be comfortable on your own.

"I have been really spending time trying to take time for me, making sure that I appreciate me, acknowledging things that you do well, acknowledging also when you fail and you don't do it so great. It's okay.

"And not being so hard on yourself, all these different things. I have days when I wake up and feel groggy, I don't feel motivated to work out.

"I feel 'jeez, where we are going? What's next? Should I continue racing?' I think all of those different things and then I'm like 'damn it', and the next hour or whatever passes, and I'm like 'damn! I love what I do! Why would I ever consider not continuing?"

Meanwhile, Bernie Ecclestone has said a "super team" of Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel at Mercedes would benefit the sport. Vettel is to leave Ferrari at the end of the year after a breakdown in contract talks.

"I would like to see him against Lewis Hamilton," Ecclestone told RTL. "I think that would be good for Formula One, good for the sport, good for the people watching.

"I think both of them get along with each other without any problems. It's not a case of what their egos are, both have super talent. So it would make a super, super team.

"I don't see any problem with Lewis being concerned at all and I know Sebastian would love to have the opportunity to race against him."