The Wellington Phoenix are aiming to complete their Covid-disrupted A-League season with a full roster.

When the competition was called to a halt in mid-March with six rounds remaining, Wellington were third on the table, just four points behind second-placed Melbourne City with three games in hand. They were also on a club-record-equalling four-game winning streak.

There are currently members of the squad in both New Zealand and Australia, while imports Ulises Davila and Gary Hooper are in Mexico and the UK respectively.

"The aim is to have everyone back," confirmed coach Ufuk Talay.

"What we've been working towards is maintaining the squad we've had this season. I believe that's the best way of getting through the rest of this season."

Football Federation Australia has indicated their preference for completing the 2019/20 campaign, with August touted as a possible return date.

"We don't know the exact dates – maybe July or August," said Talay.

"The discussions being had at the moment are that we might be back on the park in early June but there are still a lot of protocols that we need to go through.

"We need to make sure the environment is safe for the players to come in and do their work and to make sure they're doing the right things when they leave as well."

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay. Photo / Photosport

Adding a layer of difficulty to the resumption is that dozens of players across the A-League are off-contract on May 31. Included in that group are eight from the Phoenix, including Hooper, German midfielder Matti Steinmann, Australian defender Luke Devere and All Whites Callum McCowatt and Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi.

Talay indicated those contracts would likely be lengthened to take in the remainder of this season before decisions were made about extensions for next season and beyond.

"It's a tough one. You'd like to sit down and talk with people but the biggest thing now is getting through the rest of this season. After August we can plan and prepare for what it looks like the season after."

When the on-field action does resume, Talay is confident his players can re-find the form which had them on target for the best regular season finish in the club's 13-year history.

"Towards the back end of the season we were getting some great form and playing some really good football.

"But we can't control what's happening around the world. What we can control is the opportunity now that the season will resume. Hopefully we can prepare the players and get them ready to pick up where we left off.

"We were in a good (place) when the league was postponed but it's an opportunity for us to get back out there and showcase what they can do.

"I'm sure the boys are pretty keen to finish off what they started."