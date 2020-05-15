The solution to the Wellington Phoenix's "Cacace conundrum" may involve a blast from the past.

Precociously talented fullback Liberato Cacace has long been considered a player of international pedigree, and his reputation has only grown with a series of standout performances in the currently suspended A-League campaign. It seems just a matter of time before he takes up an offer to strut his stuff overseas.

Like Cacace, fellow All White James McGarry was a teenager when he signed a three-year deal with the Phoenix ahead of the 2015/16 A-League season. But unlike Cacace, he was starved of gametime in his three years in Wellington, playing a grand total of just 15 minutes in two brief appearances off the bench.

McGarry has spent the last two years at top-flight Dutch club Willem II, but is back home in Dunedin looking for a fresh footballing challenge.

"If I got another opportunity to go back to the Phoenix, I'd love to grab it with both hands and finish some unfinished business," said McGarry.

"If that comes up, the door is definitely not closed on my end.

"At the moment it's just finding somewhere that suits me and my style of play, how I want to play and what I want my career to be.

"I'm not really focusing on where; I'm just preparing myself and making sure I'm ready. I'm not ruling anything out. I'm open to wherever," he said.

McGarry comes from good footballing stock with father Mike being one of the best attackers of his generation and playing 88 times for New Zealand. McGarry junior has represented New Zealand at under-17 and under-20 World Cups and made his full All Whites debut against Lithuania in November.

"It was my dream as a kid and to finally get the opportunity to put on the New Zealand shirt was an honour for me and my family," he said.

"The whole experience was awesome. I'd never been in that set-up, training with guys like Chris Wood, Winston Reid and Ryan Thomas. I'm super keen to push hard for that national team spot in the future."

While McGarry appeals as a natural replacement for Cacace on the left side of Wellington's back four, he also has the ability to play in other positions.

"I think I can be a very good attacking fullback or wingback, but if I'm needed somewhere else, I can play there.

"I don't think it's a case of being a left back and that's all I am. I've played at left back, on the wing and in the number 10 role.

"If the coach wants me to play left wing, I'll give it my all there and do as much as I can for the team in whatever position I'm needed."

If McGarry was to wear the Phoenix shirt again, he'd carry with him a new-found self-assurance from having plied his trade abroad.

"I don't think I had too much confidence when I was playing in New Zealand.

"I was a young player and still trying to establish myself. I hadn't played too many professional games so I lacked that confidence in games where there were lots of people watching.

"In the first two or three months at Willem II, I took a huge leap forward mentally. I was confident in myself and my ability.

"Dutch football is quite technical and that's another area I've really improved in the last two years; passing the ball, quick feet and things like that.

"I come back from two years away having gained huge things mentally and physically. Now I know exactly what the level is in Europe and I believe it's a level I can play at. I just need to establish myself a bit more and get some more games under my belt at a good level."