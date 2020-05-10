Hawke's Bay Rugby and the rest of the region's sporting codes are today holding their breath, hoping Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives the green light for a return to the field.

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell said if level 2 is announced, they have proposed a mid-June season start.

A maximum of 100 supporters, physical distancing and contact tracing plans from grassroots through to elite levels are among the guidelines that will be expected during alert level 2, and Campbell said he was confident the union could achieve that.

During alert level 4, all rugby was postponed until the Covid-19 alert levels were "at a safe level for sport", according to New Zealand Rugby, while all club, school and community rugby remains suspended under alert level 3.

The postponement includes training, workshops and the closure of rugby clubs.

Campbell said he expects the first games of senior club and secondary school rugby to be played in mid-June. Junior rugby would kick-start by the start of July at the latest.

"The key for clubs and schools will be ensuring they have suitable policies and controls in place and a robust contact tracing plan.

"It's really exciting, the prospect of a return to play, and our No 1 priority is to get rugby going again, but it must be done with the safety of all players, officials and spectators being paramount and adherence with the guidelines."

Advertisement

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell expects first games of senior rugby to be played in mid-June. Photo / File

Campbell said coaching and strength and conditioning staff have been in constant contact with players during lockdown but the novelty of working from home has worn off.

"The players are all keeping fit and well within their bubbles but are champing at the bit to get back to training and get out on the paddock," he said.

"They have all had individual self-isolating specific training programmes and have made the most of the situation but rugby players love playing."

Hawke's Bay sport and recreation organisations can apply for short-term relief funding until their seasons start, with sport in general hit badly by Covid-19.

The $25 million package will aim to bring much-needed funding relief for sports clubs across all levels.

Sport Hawke's Bay chief executive Mark Aspden said it was positive for the relief package to go to the grassroots of sport.

"We have been working closely with sport codes across the region and understanding the impact that Covid-19 has had, not only in the disruption of not having people participating in sport, but also how they administer their club or sport code," he said.

The Community Resilience Fund, which will allow eligible organisations to apply for a maximum of $1000 for clubs and $40,000 for regional bodies, will open on May 11.

Advertisement

Sport New Zealand chief executive Peter Miskimmin said sport had a key role in maintaining individual health and well-being, bringing communities together and keeping communities strong.

"It is vital that organisations at all levels of our sector remain viable and are there when play, active recreation and sport can fully resume, and we believe we have structured this relief package in a way that will maximise its benefit at all levels of the sector for the greatest possible good," he said.

"Clubs and regional organisations are the heartbeat of our sector but have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19, particularly through the loss of Class 4 gaming revenue and membership fees, and they need support now more than ever."