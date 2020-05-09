Bryce Cartwright's wife has hit out again after the NRL star was stood down for refusing to accept a flu shot ahead of the season restart on May 28, while more footy players have gone public with their support for people who don't want to be vaccinated.

It comes as Cronulla veteran Wade Graham told players it was a "no-brainer" to do what health authorities advise and accept the vaccination.

On Friday Queensland's Chief Medical Officer confirmed Cartwright was one of three Gold Coast players who will not be allowed to train or play until they either have the flu vaccination or provide a genuine medical reason why they cannot.

Titans hooker Nathan Peats was one of the trio, but later explained why he originally refused the jab and said he will now accept the vaccination.

Initially it was thought players who didn't want the flu shot would be able to sign a waiver allowing them to play, but the Queensland Government yesterday endorsed Prime Minister Scott Morrison's proposal of a "no jab, no play" policy.

Cartwright and his wife Shanelle have not vaccinated their children. Earlier in the week she said their kids were completely healthy and the "proof is in the pudding".

On Saturday, Shanelle took to Instagram again to complain about footy players being forced to accept a flu shot in order to play. She posted a screenshot of an article about the Titans stars being stood down, then wrote her concerns over the top of the image.

"According to the Australian immunisation handbook under 2.1.3 Valid Consent …" she wrote.

"2. It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation.



"This is exactly that. We're entering very scary territory.

"Especially considering the flu shot has been proven to increase the incidence of corona viruses by 36%. Seems an odd choice – what is the motivation here?"

She also posted a video clip of someone complaining about "negative media" surrounding the NRL.

Yesterday, Shanelle posted an article on her Instagram story about the AFL not following the NRL's lead in making it mandatory for footy stars to receive flu shots to play.

She has also uploaded many posts recently suggesting coronavirus is a "scam" and not as serious as the world is making it out to be.

On Friday evening, Shanelle also posted an image of Holocaust victim Anne Frank with the caption: "The people who hid Anne Frank were breaking the law, the people who killed her were following it."

Cartwright, meanwhile, said he is not "anti-vaccinations" but stands "for the freedom to choose what goes into our bodies". He also said he won't be "bullied" into making decisions about his and his family's health.

Medical professionals have advised players to accept the flu shot because getting the flu and also coronavirus will be more detrimental to a person's health.

MORE FOOTY STARS SPEAK UP

It was reported between 10-20 players initially refused the flu shot during the week and Manly star Dylan Walker and former NRL prop Mitch Allgood have gone public with their concerns about mandatory vaccinations.

"Our children mean everything to us. And like all parents, the decisions that we make are to give them the best opportunity to live a healthy, fulfilling life," Allgood, the ex-Eels and St George front-rower who signed with UK Super League side the London Broncos this year, wrote on Instagram.

"Right now we are seeing other families, like our own, having their rights stripped from them.

"They are being told that they no longer have a choice about what gets put into their bodies.

"As written in the Australian Government Immunisation Handbook, vaccines must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation. Is the ultimatum to get the shot or be stood down not pressure? Is it not coercion when you are told you won't be paid if you refuse an injection? Is rushing people into a procedure without giving them time to make an informed decision not manipulation?

"Where there is risk, there must be choice. We have nothing against anyone for choosing to vaccinate, including many of our dearest friends. Our decision with vaccines doesn't make us anti-medicine. In fact, we are pro-medicine — just as we are pro-choice, pro-informed consent and pro-medical freedom.

ANTI-VAXXERS NEED TO TAKE ONE FOR THE TEAM

Sharks and NSW Origin star Wade Graham believes unless players are rejecting the flu shot on religious grounds, then it is a "no-brainer" to receive the vaccination to ensure the season stands a greater chance of restarting.

"If it's their personal preference that they don't have the flu shots, for me that's a no-brainer," Graham said on Triple M. "If they were in my team I'd be asking them to get the flu shot done.

"It's a team sport, right. So you do things that are not your personal preference a lot of the time and for me this is simple. Get the shot done so your teammates can get to playing.

"A lot of people have worked hard to get us in this position to give us an opportunity and for something as simple as this, for me it's a no-brainer.

"If it comes down to a personal preference this is one of the times where you're probably going to have to go against your personal preference."

Asked by rugby league journalist Paul Kent whether players who reject the jab should be stood down so the season can continue without them, Graham said: "If that's their choice, you're putting yourself into a corner there if you're not jumping on board.

"Even if I didn't like a flu jab, if it puts my livelihood at risk, preventing me from making some money to feed my family, then I'm getting a flu jab.

"It's simple in my eyes but it depends how strong the players' convictions are on an individual level.

"If they want to sacrifice their rugby league game for their personal preference not to get a flu shot, well that's their prerogative."

"Instead of ridiculing people's decisions, try to understand their concerns. Listen to the people who have endured their own personal heartaches from adverse reactions caused by vaccines because their voices matter and so does our right to choose.

"The freedoms we give away now will be the laws our children have to abide by in the future."

Allgood's post was "liked" by former Parramatta captain Tim Mannah while Walker, one of the players who reportedly refused the flu shot, commented on the post with two "prayer" emojis.

CARTWRIGHTS SUPPORTED BY ANTI-VAX WAG

During the week Shanelle expressed her "love" for anti-vaxxer Taylor Winterstein, the wife of former NRL star Frank Winterstein.

Taylor, who also believes coronavirus is a scam, threw her support behind the Cartwrights, saying: "Most of these NRL players and their partners just want to live in peace, and be able to have the freedom to choose what they feel is best for their own children.

"Now these NRL players who know how to make informed choices, are put in a position where they may have to come out publicly to protect their basic human rights and not be forced into vaccinations every year in order to play or get paid."

Taylor also posted her support for Allgood on Instagram.