Sport New Zealand has revealed what sports can be played at alert level 3, with the nationwide level 4 lockdown due to end at 11.59pm tonight.

The public is encouraged to remain physically active but stick to strict physical distancing rules and level 3 guidelines.

Here's what you need to know about what you can and can't do during alert level 3.

Recreational sport and activities

•Organised sports or physical activity is not allowed outside your bubble.

•You can travel within your region and across a regional boundary if it is in your local area.

•You must maintain physical distancing (two metres) with people outside your bubble.

•Activities must remain within your current abilities and don't pick up new activities, participating only in low-risk activities with care not to be injured or require medical care.

•Contact activity or sharing equipment or balls with people outside your bubble is prohibited.

•Some sports possible under level3 include golf, croquet, tennis, bowls, mountain biking, snorkelling, swimming, surfing, kayaking, canoeing, rowing, windsurfing and paddle boarding.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson made clear that everyone who plays sport at level 3 must follow the strict rules and guidelines.

"I do think it's incredibly important that anybody who ends up playing tennis or golf in this situation sticks to the core principles," Robertson said. "So that is: only in your bubble, do not congregate, do make sure you only use your own equipment.

"Clubhouses and so on will not be open. So if it's a situation where you will need to book a time, you will have to do that online.

"Using those core principles, clubs will be able to provide that facility. But it will be limited and it would not be available on public courses."

For sports such as golf, croquet, lawn bowls and tennis, you will be required to provide details for contact tracing, bring your own equipment, abide by the hygiene rules of the club, and stay only for the period of time that you are participating in your sport.

Hunting is possible at level 3, as long as participants stay local and stick to their bubble, and if it does not involve a motorised vehicle in the hunting activity.

Public tennis and basketball courts may still be closed. Sport NZ advises to check with your local council.

All public facilities, gyms, pools and aquatic facilities, and playgrounds will remain closed.

Professional sport

There is still no professional sport at level 3 but Robertson said work is going into what sport can be played at level 2.

"Work is under way as to what may be possible for professional sport, particularly at level 2," Robertson said. "Sport New Zealand has been working with the major sporting codes on designing a potential way that could occur. Clearly it would have to be cognisant of level 2 — for instance, the fact we won't have large mass gatherings.

"So if there is to be professional sport played, it will be largely in empty stadia. And also we have to make sure that if there are bubbles created of teams and the people around those teams, that those bubbles are safe. So there are issues to do with travel to work through as well."

Robertson confirmed both Netball New Zealand and New Zealand Rugby are working on proposals to resume play but reiterated it can occur only "in a way that upholds our public health guidelines".