When you're going about your business in the confines of your own home, having a sporting superstar walk through your door uninvited would be among the last things you'd expect to happen.

But one Tampa Bay resident got a shock he's unlikely to forget this week when NFL star quarterback Tom Brady walked into his house.

Brady, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the upcoming season after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, was set to meet with the team's offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich at Leftwich's home. Instead, Brady went strolling into the home of Leftwich's next-door neighbour, David Kramer.

Speaking to TMZ, Kramer said he was in his kitchen, talking on the phone when a tall man came strolling into his home.

Advertisement

"He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face.

"He just goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?'"

"He was like, 'I am so sorry. I am so sorry', grabs his bags and just is gone. I don't think I've seen someone leave a house faster"

Kramer said he had no issues with the mix up and found the whole situation funny.

It's the second incident in a short space of time since making the move to Tampa Bay for Brady. Earlier in the month, he was kicked out of a local park for trying to work out during quarantine times.

The six-time Super Bowl champion joked about the situation on social media, saying he was simply making himself at home.

"Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tampa Bay!" he posted on Twitter.