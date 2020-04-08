There must be something in the water, or maybe in the milk, on the Taieri Plain near Dunedin.

On Saturday, dairy farmer Harjinder Chander decided to run 64km around his Woodside home, even managing to milk the cows twice too.

He ran around his home a whopping 400 times, taking 16 hours and 50 minutes.

Harjinder Chander ran 64km around his home during the coronavirus lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Elsewhere, Kapiti man Matt Oliver ran 26km and biked 90km around his own neighbourhood after signing up for a virtual Ironman.

It was the longest time Chander had ever spent on foot, with the challenge of running in 150m-long circles around his home proving difficult.

"Running next to your house you know you can hide anywhere - you could go to bed if you want to," Chander said laughing.

"I had to cook my lunch and tea too between that time, so I would put my beef and stuff in the oven and go for a lap, come back and have a look."

Chander ran past the clothesline, through the garden, into a paddock, around a trough, along a farm track, over a wall, through the laundry each lap.

Milking the cows in the morning and afternoon, Chander even tracked his movements in the cowshed up and down the milking-lane.

Luckily he did not have to feed the cows as well - Chander's boss took on the job to enable him to keep moving.

"I did it in one go, over 16 hours with an ongoing clock," Chander said.

"It was a real mental challenge."

A challenge was posted online to run as far as possible over 24 hours. About 300 people took part and Chander did not even run the furthest.

One keen runner managed to knock off 135.8km, Chander said.

Chander was out running again on Tuesday.

The dairy farmer started running a little over two years ago and had grown to love long-distance running.

He finished second last month in the support male section of the week-long Alps 2 Ocean Ultra race covering more than 300km.

Runners started at Mt Cook and race down to the east coast, finishing in Oamaru.

Chander tries to run at least 100km every week and almost always reaches the target.

Running helps keep him fit and healthy and the farmer encourages Kiwis to get active during the lockdown.

"Do any exercise as you like, it's much better than sitting on the couch."