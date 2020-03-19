Despite the worldwide threat of coronavirus, New Zealand Olympic Committee secretary general Kereyn Smith says she "honestly couldn't perceive" the Olympic Games not going ahead later in 2020.

The Games are set to be held in Tokyo from late July to early August, and many have suggested they should be cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

Speaking to the Radio Sport Breakfas, Smith said the powers-that-be had put plenty of measures in place to ensure the Games have the best chance possible of going ahead.

"The Tokyo organising committee, International Olympic Committee, World Health Organisation and a number of Japanese organisations formed a task force in early February," Smith explained.

"They've been working on thinking about what issues needed to be addressed immediately and how they need to operate, could they get the supply chain, and what was happening in Tokyo and Japan with COVID-19; a number of those sort of things. Since that time they've been very focused on a number of different actions."

Smith was among a number of national Olympic committee representatives to touch base with the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday night, with IOC president Thomas Bach letting committees from around the Oceania region know how they are placed.

"He reaffirmed the commitment to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and talked through some principles with which they would move forward, some steps on their immediate radar, and things they were thinking about into the future."

Among the topics discussed was how the IOC would approach qualification for certain events with a number of qualification events called off around the world due to the virus.



"Obviously the first scenario for athletes is to keep healthy and well, find places to train if they can, take advice and think about how they can cope, then think of what is their pathway forward. That's something we're working on with some 17 codes who have had their events impacted," Smith said.

"It's really challenging for everyone around the world, but I have to say it's extraordinary the resilience of our sporting community in New Zealand, the sporting leadership and also the athletes and coaches. Day to day it's been really important to keep athletes informed.

"I imagine there's a whole variety of how people are feeling, but what our goal is here is to make sure we support them with good information and keep them feeling like they can focus, then understand how to keep well and keep healthy, and we just keep informing them about what scenarios we may need to consider."