The coronavirus pandemic has forced most sports to shut down around the world – along with its immense powers of distraction and community in the face of an increasingly uncertain environment.

However, there are some sports that have been able to continue for now.

Here's a list of some sports still powering through for sports-starved fans – albeit mostly just on screens.

New Zealand sport

Super Rugby has been suspended for the foreseeable future, cricket's Plunket Shield was cancelled with two weeks left in the competition, and who knows what the future of sport in this country will look like in months to come. But at this moment, there are still a couple of major leagues still going ahead in empty stadiums and arenas – for, and I can't stress this enough, now.

ANZ Premiership

The opening round of New Zealand's top domestic netball league was able to be completed, with the final game of the round between the Southern Steel and the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic played out in an empty stadium – following the government's advice that gatherings with more than 500 people should be cancelled.

A decision about whether the competition will continue is likely to be made this week, but from what we know so far, round two is still all go.

Round two games:

Sunday 22 March – 4.10pm: Northern Mystics v Mainland Tactix in Auckland (live on Sky Sport)

Sunday 22 March – 6.10pm: Central Pulse v Southern Steel in Wellington (live on Sky Sport)

Monday 23 March – 7.15pm: Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic v Northern Stars in Tauranga (live on Sky Sport)

NRL

The Warriors are currently in a makeshift camp in Kingsliff in New South Wales, having made the call to base themselves in Australia to keep competing in the NRL following travel restrictions put in place in both Australia and New Zealand. The Warriors also called in four more players, who will now see out the 14-day isolation period, suggesting that the club intends to extend their stay in Australia.

Round two will continue for now, without fans.

Round two games:

Saturday 21 March – 5pm: Warriors v Raiders (live on Sky Sport)

The rest of the NRL matches will go ahead as scheduled

A-League

The Wellington Phoenix, who will play all their remaining games in New South Wales, won't be taking the field this week as they see out their self-isolation period. The Melbourne Victory, who the Phoenix thrashed 3-0 last weekend, are also in self-isolation.

In the meantime, other A-League matches have been brought forward, with the A-League saying the remaining 31 matches of the season will be played in a condensed version of the draw – subject to the ever-evolving situation.

When the Phoenix get out of isolation, they will face a hectic schedule of six games in less than three weeks.

Horse racing

A "sport" depending on where you stand on the issue. Regardless, it's one of the last remaining codes in New Zealand to go ahead, but will do so without owners and punters on the course.

Race meetings will continue to be broadcast on Trackside TV and the TAB website but the TAB will limit its operations on courses to include minimum broadcast operations and no on-course bookmakers or tote services will be provided.

World Sport

AFL

The first week of the AFL season will go ahead this weekend, without fans of course.

However, AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan admitted that he's not sure how many games they will be able to get through before they are forced to "pause".

Other sports

For other events continuing amid the coronavirus pandemic, we've got *checks notes* Somalia Nation Link Telecom Championship football, the Turkish men's volleyball championships, Belarus handball action and Ukraine's national ping pong cup.

Not too sure if Sky Sport or Spark Sport have the rights to those.