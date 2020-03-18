A sense of "unfinished business" is one of the main drivers for the Wellington Phoenix, as they embark on an unprecedented, and highly unusual, potential final chapter of the A-League season.

The Wellington team will fly to Sydney on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of a 14-day period in isolation in the New South Wales capital, before (hopefully) recommencing their league campaign on Saturday 4th April.

The team will be based at a secret location on the outskirts of Sydney, which has been approved by the NSW Department of Health.

They will train, eat and sleep there, completely cut off from the outside world. Meals will be prepared each day by an outside catering company, with food to be dropped off by staff, who won't remain on the premises.

Once the two week period is complete, the team will relocate to a Sydney hotel. They will play up to three games a week to complete their season, with A-League games likely to be staged in two hubs (Sydney and Melbourne).

It's a logistical nightmare, and contrasts with the situation in many other professional sport leagues around the world, which have been postponed or cancelled.

But Phoenix CEO David Dome believes that, at the moment, it is worth the stretch and the players were united in backing the decision to relocate to Australia for up to six weeks.

"The club is very keen to complete the A League season and the players have a sense of unfinished business," said Dome. "[With the players], there was not one single dissenting voice. They were all saying 'we want to carry on'. Every single player wanted to be part of it. The same with the staff. There is something special about this group and you can see that with the form this season."

Dome said the club was comfortable that they were not putting the players' health and welfare at risk by moving the squad to Australia.

"We consulted with [health] professionals in this space and number one, we asked the players 'do you want to go'?", said Dome. "We did not mandate this on anybody. They all had the option to stay behind if they wanted but they are behind it 100 percent."

"We get a lot of comfort in the fact that where we are going is isolated. [And] all of the other clubs have significant isolation procedures already in place for the same reason.

There will be stringent measures to limit the players' exposure.

"Once we get to the venue we are together as a group, without any contact with the outside world," said Operations Manager Shaun Gill.

"Meals will be set, [then] people that have set them will leave. [With the] hygiene policies [we are] comfortable with that, we will go and eat and then they will come and clean up.

"In some regards we are going into a safe environment really, because we are not going to have contact with the general public."

Dome said the costs of relocation would be covered by the league, adding that the facility had been used before by professional and international teams.

Players will have their own rooms, but train together, while on-site lecture theatres will be used for team meetings.

The squad will have extended use of the team's sports physiologist, while the club is also setting up support services for wives and partners back in Wellington.

Dome said players' families were given the option to travel, but it was decided it was better to keep to normal routines and children in school.

The Phoenix will take 24 players to Sydney, including defender Luke De Vere, whose pregnant wife has returned to Brisbane to be close to her family.

Dome admitted that everything could change in an instant, if a player from any A-League team tests positive for the Covid-19 virus.

"I can't answer that," said Dome, of the potential scenario for the competition. "But I think there will be significant pressure on the league to be suspended or halted, that would be my view."