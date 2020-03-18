Because of the threat the coronavirus has posed to the sporting realm, the Warriors are in the unusual position of looking into loaning players.

Both Australia and New Zealand implemented 14-day self-isolation periods for people travelling into the country from midnight on Sunday, meaning the Kiwi side's NRL season will be heavily impacted.

For now, the side has set up camp on the Gold Coast and will play their round two home game against the Canberra Raiders there instead of in Auckland as was scheduled.

While the future of the competition remains a mystery, should the Warriors want to remain in the fight they will need reinforcements.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors commit to unprecedented tour of Australia to keep competition alive

• Michael Burgess: Once they really were Warriors - Exposing the greatest myth about the Auckland NRL team

• NRL: New Zealand Warriors CEO denies reports that club have rejected NRL plea to remain in Australia

• Rugby League: NRL say they can play competition without Warriors

With the travel restrictions in place, the side will need to look within Australia for talent to try to bring in as cover for injuries or those wanting to return to New Zealand.

"It's our only option," Warriors chief executive Cameron George said. "If we send players over [from New Zealand] after the game on Saturday it's another two weeks, that's two more games. If we get injuries this week, that's another problem.

"We are talking to a couple of clubs on some players that might be available under the circumstances. It's a real possibility, given the restriction of travel and that we can't get people in there. [We are] just working out who and where from.

"We need the ability to pick 30 players, like every other club. We can't be over there in these difficult circumstances and be disadvantaged by the depth and experience of our squad.

"At this present time we are significantly on the back foot. Look at us compared to any other club in the NRL right now. They have got 30 players to choose from, we have got 19, with special permission 24. That's a huge disadvantage."

George said he had reached out to some NRL teams about loaning players, and would also be reaching out to the reserve grades as well.

The chance to fill in for the Warriors might be a blessing for some players in the game who were unable to find a spot on an NRL team for the 2020 season.

Advertisement

Former Canterbury Bulldogs hooker Michael Lichaa went unsigned after coming off contract at the end of last season, and told the Daily Telegraph he would be interested if the Warriors came knocking.

Michael Lichaa has plenty of experience to his name at NRL and international level. Photo / Photosport

"I would never say never," Lichaa said. "It's a weird situation for everyone. It could be a good opportunity.

"If they still had some of their NRL players it could definitely work. Let's see what happens."

Lichaa was one of a few noteworthy players to be without a team for the 2020 season, which included former Kiwis utility back Josh Hoffman and livewire utility back Jai Field.

The all-unsigned XIII

1. Brad Abbey (23 years old)

– The Auckland-born fullback has shown glimpses of potential in limited first-grade minutes. He signed on with Wests Tigers on a train and trial contract after being let go by the Canberra Raiders.

2. Gideon Gela-Mosby (23) – Gela-Mosby has shown his ability to find the tryline in first grade, crossing the stripe six times in just 11 matches. He was not re-signed by the North Queensland Cowboys following the 2019 season.

3. Javid Bowen (26) – The Cowboys' rookie of the year in 2016, Bowen found himself stuck behind a reliable group of centres over the past few years, and found himself on the outer when the Cowboys brought in Esan Marsters for 2020.

4. Josh Hoffman (32) – With international experience as well as more than 180 NRL games to his credit, Hoffman is a reliable option anywhere in the back five and is a proven finisher. After not being re-signed by the Parramatta Eels last year, he's now plying his trade in reserve grade.

Josh Hoffman is a proven performer at the top level. Photo / Photosport

5. Jacob Gagan (26)

– Breaking into the NRL as a promising young talent, Gagan was unable to establish himself as a first-choice option during his time with the Cronulla Sharks, Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs. He has, however, shown his ability as a ball-runner and strong tackler in the reserve grades.

6. Fa'amanu Brown (25) – Another player with experience at the international level, Brown can suit up at either halves position or at hooker. He's played for the Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs and provides a goal-kicking option.

7. Jai Field (22) – At the 2017 Nines, Field announced himself as one of the most exciting prospects to keep an eye on with a dazzling display of his ball-running and play-making abilities. Field couldn't find a way to burst into the St George Illawarra Dragons' first-team and after a move to Leeds fell through, would be a very solid option.

8. Lloyd Perrett (25) – A big, mobile prop with a solid engine, Perrett was a quality performer during his time with the Bulldogs and Manly Sea Eagles. After missing out on a full-time contract at the end of last year, he signed a train and trial offer with the Broncos.

9. Michael Lichaa (26) - Lichaa entered the NRL as a promising youngster with the Sharks in 2014. He moved to the Bulldogs the following year and went on to make a total of 113 first grade appearances but was unable to live up to expectations. A solid defensive rake who should be encouraged to dart out from dummy half.

10. Danny Fualalo (25) – Used mostly as an interchange forward during his time with the Bulldogs, Fualalo provided impact and energy into their attack.

11. Jack Stockwell (28) – A well-travelled veteran of almost 100 first-grade games, Stockwell has been a consistent performer at the top level, tackling hard and running strong lines.

Kyle Turner was released by the South Sydney Rabbitohs due to the team's salary cap issues. Photo / Getty Images

12. Kyle Turner (28)

– a surprise omission from this year's Rabbitohs squad, Turner was released by the club at the end of last season due to salary cap constraints. Capable at second row or centre, Turner told

Fox Sports

late last year he was waiting for the call; perhaps the Warriors could provide the lifeline he's been waiting for.

13. George Fai (23) – A powerhouse prop/lock option, Fai has had his troubles in the past – particularly around his conditioning – which have seen his career not take off as many thought it might. Damaging with ball in hand and on defence, mobile, quick and with a decent ball-playing game, Fai has the tools to contribute at the top level.