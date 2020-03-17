The Wellington Phoenix has confirmed the club will send its squad to Australia to complete the remainder of the A-League season after being assured its players can train while under quarantine.

The playing squad will now travel to Sydney on Wednesday afternoon where they will be required to self-isolate for 14 days. However, the club has reached an agreement with Australian health officials to be able to train within the self-isolation window and then resume their place in the competition.

The unprecedented step by the club means it will miss out on two home games and play to empty stadiums in Australia as the side attempts to complete what has been a strong campaign so far this season.

With six rounds to play, the Phoenix sit in third place on the A-League ladder, 11 points shy of leaders Sydney FC but just one point behind second-placed Melbourne City FC.

Phoenix General Manager, David Dome, said the decision to move the squad to Australia for such a length of time was not taken lightly.

"We have discussed this amongst ourselves, consulted with health professionals and government bodies in Australia and New Zealand and taken all possible precautions to ensure those travelling are given the best protection possible.

"We are also conscious that the situation is constantly evolving and it may all change again tomorrow, but we are making this decision with the best information we have available at this time."

Dome added that all players and staff were given the option of not travelling if they felt unsafe.

"All players and coaching staff have elected to travel to Australia tomorrow. The club also recognises the impact that this will have on players and football operations' families, and a number of support measures are being put in place to assist them during this time."

With the cancellation of the club's final two home games, a decision is still pending as to when these matches will be rescheduled to. The club is also working through the implications of this with their ticketing partner and will inform customers and season members in due course as to refunds.