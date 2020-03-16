Rowing's Maadi Cup has been cancelled as School Sport New Zealand has suspended all events on its national calendar as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

This means one of the biggest school events in the Southern Hemisphere on Lake Ruataniwha later this month is affected.

"Rowing NZ understands this will have significant impact upon school rowing programmes but remain supportive of the government's COVID-19 containment initiatives. More information will be shared in due course," a statement said.

Water polo and volleyball championships in Auckland and Palmerston North respectively have also been hit.

The decision will be reviewed on April 6.

Events where alternative dates aren't possible will be cancelled.