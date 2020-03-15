The Wellington Phoenix will base themselves in Australia for the remainder of the A-League season as the league announced today it will continue without fans at matches.

Following the lead of his Kiwi counterpart Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday afternoon everyone entering the country had to self-isolate for 14 days amid the threat of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus' impact on world sports. VIDEO / Sky Sport

As is the case in New Zealand, Australia's new rules came into effect from midnight on Sunday, which meant the Phoenix and Melbourne Victory - playing in Wellington last night - were subject to self-isolating when they arrive in Australia.

The Phoenix are set to fly out to Australia tomorrow.

Advertisement

The Phoenix won the match 3-0.

The A-League announced today that "football may continue across Australia at the moment."

The announcement confirmed that all games will take place behind closed doors and that the Phoenix and the Victory will have their next two matches postponed.

James Johnson, head of FFA said they "anticipate further decisions as the days and weeks go on."

"We don't know how this virus will evolve," he added.

The Phoenix currently sit third on the A-League table with six matches remaining.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus impacts world sports - All you need to know

• Sport coronavirus live: Black Caps head home from Australia as New Zealand imposes more travel bans - latest updates

• Sport-by-sport guide of the sports and events impacted by the coronavirus outbreak

• Coronavirus travel restrictions: New Zealand Warriors to be based in Australia following emergency NRL meeting

Wellington Phoenix captain Steven Taylor. Photo / Photosport

Speaking to Sky Sport before yesterday's win, Phoenix chief executive David Dome said while the news of Australia's restrictions meant further discussions were required, the team did have some contingency plans.

Advertisement

"It's thrown all our plans into disarray again," Dome said.

"We've got some plans in place for potential ways forward… I still think something based in Australia is the most likely option.

"It'll be all the players, at least the ones who want to go. We're not going to force players to go; we won't mandate it because players have families, there are some players who are expecting children… we'll give them that option."