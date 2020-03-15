Government funding agency Sport NZ has put a hold on its funding decisions in the wake of the upheaval faced by sports as the coronavirus crisis tightens its grip.

The public purse announcements were set to go out at 11am this morning but at 10.46am communications manager Philip Clarke sent out the following statement:

"Sport NZ has decided to delay today's public investment announcement," the statement said. "This decision has been made in recognition of the pressures sports and Sport NZ are currently under as we each consider how best to respond to the threat of Covid-19.

"We will review the situation over the coming days."

Advertisement

Several sports had been bracing for severe cuts as Sport NZ made the call that future rounds of funding would be made in alignment with their Strategic Plan 2020-24.

The plan contains five "investment principles", the headlining one being a move towards spending in programmes that encourage participation.

"We will focus our investments and those of our partners on achieving better play, active recreation and sport outcomes for participants," Sport NZ said.

Surfing was one sport set to be rocked by a big cut, with a well-known national surfing identity telling the Herald the NSO was looking at a funding cut of more than 50 per cent from their previous figure of $50,000 per annum, stating it was "bloody shameful".

This figure could not be confirmed.

If the 50 per cent cut is true, there would be great irony given surfing has made it on to the Olympic programme – Covid-19 permitting – for the first time and New Zealand has already qualified Billy Stairmand and Ella Williams, with a chance of two more joining them.

The Government has poured $1.65 million into the privately run and promoted Piha Pro through its Major Events fund and Ateed. The event was cancelled last week due to the travel restrictions imposed on people flying to New Zealand.