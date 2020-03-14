All-Star Mile spoils went west as star Kiwi mare Melody Belle dashed home for a brave third in Australia's richest 1600m race at Caulfield yesterday.

Under champion rider Opie Bosson, Melody Belle settled just in behind the speed but was boxed in when she needed to start winding into the race and despite closing in typically courageous style, she was forced to bow to Perth raider Regal Power, who defeated stablemate Superstorm by three-quarters of a length.

The Jamie Richards-trained Melody Belle was half a length back in third, earning A$360,000, taking her earnings past A$3 million.

"Really proud of her. She just didn't have the room when she needed it," Richards said.

"We were following Alligator Blood and he didn't really take us into it as we would have liked. She'll lose no admirers for that.

"The plan is to take her to Sydney this week and we'll keep her fresh for the Doncaster in three weeks — 55.5 kilos in a race that looks a nice weight for her.

"We'll look at that and she could well back up in something on the last day."

Bosson was full of admiration for Melody Belle's effort.

"I was just boxed in when I really wanted to get going but when she got into the clear she really hit the line strongly," he said.

In unprecedented scenes on track, the All-Star Mile was run in front of only a handful of onlookers after Victorian racing officials moved to prevent the spread of Coronavirus by denying entry to members of the public.

Bars and public areas were empty on one of the biggest racedays in the state, the lack of atmosphere not lost on Richards.

"It's something like an anticlimax. There's no celebrations. There were about five people that clapped when the winner came back in.

"But we're in some pretty testing times and we just need to do what needs to be done."

Richards might be confined to New Zealand as Te Akau Shark, Probabeel and Melody Belle contest Group 1 races in Sydney in coming weeks as Government restrictions will prevent weekly visits back home.

However, Bosson may be forced to stay in Sydney after his Group 1 rides on Melody Belle, Scorpz and Danzdanzdance at Rosehill next Saturday.

In Sydney, Probabeel ran a gallant second to archrival Funstar in the Group 2 Phar Lap Stakes, with Cambridge three-year-old Quick Thinker third, Richards happy with his filly's planned lead-up to the Group 1 Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m) at Rosehill on March 28.

"She hates that ground but I thought her run was terrific.

"We're aiming for the Vinery but if it was run on a wet track, we'd probably freshen and look at something over a mile. She gave her all," Richards said.

Pierro four-year-old Regal Power's win was his eighth in 21 starts and paved the way for a Bob Peters-owned and Grant and Alana Williams-trained quinella.

Pike claimed to have opted for Regal Power over Superstorm after flipping a coin but he has forged a strong partnership with the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1600m) and Group 2 Western Australian Derby (2400m) winner.

"I am just thrilled. This horse has been so good to me. I wasn't at my best last start, so this goes some way to atone for that," the Perth hoop said.

"The Williams camp, I don't think there is anyone training better than them. Their record in big races is just amazing. Mr Peters, the way he keeps finding good horses year after year, it keeps us all in form and keeps us all looking good."