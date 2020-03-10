Former Black Cap Scott Styris has apologised to Israel Adesanya and his team over comments criticising the Kiwi UFC star prior to his successful defence of his middleweight title at UFC 248 on Sunday.

Adesanya, New Zealand's reigning Halberg Sportsman of the Year, defeated Yoel Romero via unanimous decision in Las Vegas, but a comment about Adesanya from Styris led to a social media storm.

READ MORE:

• MMA: UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reveals inspiration behind octagon entrance at UFC 248

• UFC 248: Israel Adesanya defeats Yoel Romero to retain UFC middleweight belt

• UFC 248: UFC president Dana White admits Israel Adesanya's title defence against Yoel Romero 'sucked'

• UFC 248: All you need to know ahead of Israel Adesanya v Yoel Romero - fight start time, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

"Cant [sic] wait to watch Nigerian Israel Adesanya fight tonight #Halbergs", Styris tweeted.

Advertisement

Cant wait to watch Nigerian Israel Adesanya fight tonight #Halbergs — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) March 8, 2020

Among the disapproving replies, Styris fired back to some and defended himself, saying: "I'd like to think if you win NZ sportsman of the year youd [sic] be fighting under the NZ Flag", as well as "NZ not good enough?"

Today, Adesanya's coach Mike Angove told Radio Sport's D'arcy Waldegrave that Styris had reached out and apologised.

"Scott actually reached out to us today and messaged us," said Angove, who trains Adesanya out of the City Kickboxing gym in Auckland.

"He wasn't aware the UFC made you come out under your country of birth, so he misunderstood that, and questioned whether Israel was representing New Zealand or not, within the context of the Halbergs. He was very honest and said he worded it poorly and had a lack of knowledge around that and he's reached out and apologised to myself and the rest of the team. That's a hard thing to do as well, particularly in a public forum, so thanks Scotty for that.

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after defeating Yoel Romero of Cuba in their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 248 event. Photo / Getty Images.

"But we need to be very careful about what we say and what we think. Because that gives license to people who have that conservative, possibly right-wing, edging very close to being racist in their views, licence to come out and be critical. We in New Zealand are a multi-racial country of migrants. Our gym is exactly that, we are proud Kiwis, but if you want to reflect your ethnicity and heritage in what you do when you are representing New Zealand with a fern on your shoulder, we fully encourage that. Kudos to Scott, he reached out, he's acknowledged that Izzy was a deserving Halberg winner and I think he feels pretty poorly as a consequence. So we can move on from that, he's done the right thing."

Adesanya was born in Lagos, Nigeria, before moving to Rotorua aged 10 and has often stated his pride at representing both nations.

UFC classifies its fighters by their country of birth and Adesanya, a New Zealand resident, has been introduced by announcers as representing Nigeria.

"There is always a New Zealand silver fern," said Angove. What they do for marketing reasons is they will announce the place of your birth and put a graphic up of that flag. They do that across the board and that hasn't changed. We always come out under the New Zealand flag and we often come out under the New Zealand and Nigerian flag and all our photos after the fight are with the New Zealand flag on its own and the New Zealand and Nigerian flag and you can see that if you just care to look.

Advertisement

Yoel Romero of Cuba punches Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 248 event at T-Mobile Arena. Photo / Gett Images.

"Israel acknowledges New Zealand as his home. He was born in Nigeria, came to New Zealand when he was 9, has spent 21 years in New Zealand, operated off New Zealand citizenship, represents New Zealand when he fights, but he also acknowledges the country of his birth and the country his parents came from. For anyone to say he's not a true New Zealander, there are a number of words I could give you, but quite frankly its offensive to us."