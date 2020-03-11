With the 2020 ANZ Premiership season set to get underway, New Zealand Herald netball reporter Cheree Kinnear takes a look at this year's teams and what we can expect.

Northern Mystics

Last season's results:

Games won:

4

Games lost:

11

Total points:

14

Finish:

Sixth

New signings:

• Sulu Fitzpatrick

• Courtney Elliott

• Dani Gray

• Saviour Tui

Captain: Phoenix Karaka

Coach: Helene Wilson

It's been a tough pre-season for the Mystics with the loss of Silver Ferns midcourter Michaela Sokolich-Beatson. The 23-year-old tore her Achilles tendon during a Silver Ferns tour match against England A in January and will be sidelined for the entire 2020 season.

Grace Nweke plays in her first full ANZ Premiership season. Photo / Photosport

As a result, former New Zealand Secondary Schools Player of the Year Courtney Elliott has been elevated from training partner to a fulltime member. She'll join the likes of Dani Gray and Sulu Fitzpatrick in a bid to fill the hole in the Mystics' defensive unit.

They'll have plenty of confidence on the opposite side of the court, however, with the young Grace Nweke primed to lead the Mystics in the shooting circle.

Nweke burst onto the Premiership scene midway through last season, becoming one of the competition's top scorers. At 193cm, the 18-year-old towers over most of New Zealand's top defenders.

Northern Stars

Last season's results:

Games won:

6

Games lost:

9

Total points:

21

Finish:

Runners-up

New signings:

• Jamie Hume

• Lisa Mather

• Julianna Naoupu

• Daystar Swift (import)

Captain: Grace Kara

Coach: Kiri Wills

Northern Stars shooter Maia Wilson. Photo / Photosport

In their most successful campaign to date, the Northern Stars finished as the competition's runner-up last year – just four goals short of the title against the Central Pulse.

There was plenty to be proud of, but the young franchise are determined to reach Premiership glory this year and put an end to their Wellington rival's reign.

With a few key recruits, including Trinidad and Tobago's Daystar Swift, the Stars have all the right ingredients to go the distance this season.

Shooter Maia Wilson has added valuable international Silver Ferns experience to her name since last season and the return of tenacious midcourter Fa'amu Ioane is sure to keep opponents guessing.

Waikato Bay-of-Plenty Magic

Last season's results:

Games won:

5

Games lost:

10

Total points:

15

Finish:

Fourth

New signings:

• Holly Fowler

• Erena Mikaere

• Whitney Souness

• Georgia Tong

• Georgia Marshall (temporary replacement import)

Captain: Samantha Winders (nee Sinclair)

Coach: Amigene Metcalfe

A fresh start for the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic, with a new captain and head coach to take the reins.

Sam Sinclair takes the reins as captain of the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic. Photo / Photosport

Sam Winders (nee Sinclair) takes over from now-retired former captain Casey Kopua, while Amigene Metcalfe steps up into the head coaching role. With a handful of new faces added to the squad and last year's season far from impressive, a tough task awaits the pair in their quest to lead the Magic to a championship title.

They will have some confidence, however, with the likes of Erena Mikaere joining their defensive line-up. At 193cm, she'll provide the much-needed height factor to combat some of the league's top shooters.

Central Pulse

Last season's results:

Games won:

13

Games lost:

2

Total points:

39

Finish:

Champions

New signings:

• Kelly Jury

• Renee Savai'inaea

Captain: Katrina Rore

Coach: Yvette McCausland-Durie

With just two changes to their roster, expect the Central Pulse to carry the same consistent and dominant nature seen in past seasons.

The Central Pulse are defending champions. Photo / Photosport

The Pulse have cemented their name as the team to beat in recent years, and are the current defending champions.

Returning from injury, Kelly Jury joins the Pulse this year, making the move from the Magic. If her past form is anything to go by, expect big things.

Kelly Jury makes her return to netball with the Central Pulse. Photo / Photosport

In the shooting circle, Ameliaranne Ekenasio returns as one of the most threatening shooters on the international stage. The Silver Ferns captain is set to play a major role in the Pulse's season alongside impressive youngsters Aliyah Dunn and Tiana Metuarau.

Mainland Tactix

Last season's results:

Games won:

5

Games lost:

10

Total points:

15

Finish:

Fifth

New signings:

• Jess Prosser

• Te Paea Selby-Rickit

• Temalisi Fakahokotau (Returning from injury)

Captain: Jane Watson

Coach: Marianne Delaney-Hoshek

It could be an interesting year for the Tactix and certainly one with plenty of potential.

The return of Temalisi Fakahokotau will be eagerly anticipated, with the feisty defender back from an ACL injury she sustained in 2018. The Silver Fern was a regular feature in the league's top defensive statistics across deflections, intercepts and rebounds.

Temalisi Fakahokotau is set to return from injury. Photo / Photosport

Te Paea Selby-Rickit makes the move from the Southern Steel to provide another solid shooting option for the team.

Southern Steel

Last season's results:

Games won:

12

Games lost:

3

Total points:

38

Finish:

Lost eliminational final

New signings:

• Taneisha Fifita

• Georgia Heffernan

• Kalifa McCollin (import)

Captains: Te Huinga Reo Selby-Ricki and Gina Crampton

Coach: Reinga Bloxham

The Southern Steel will look to return to the top of the league. Photo / Photosport

Still feeling the pain of failing to hold onto the ANZ Premiership title last year, the Steel are gunning to return to their former glory.

Someone who could be the one to get them there is Steel legend Wendy Frew, who re-joins the team in an assistant coaching role. Frew was part of the side which took out the 2017 and 2018 titles.

Silver Ferns Te Huinga Reo Selby-Ricki, Gina Crampton and Shannon Saunders will lead through the midcourt, while Trinidad and Tobago import Kalifa McCollin adds something fresh to their shooting circle.