With the 2020 ANZ Premiership season set to get underway, New Zealand Herald netball reporter Cheree Kinnear takes a look at this year's teams and what we can expect.

Northern Mystics

Last season's results:

Games

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northern Stars

Waikato Bay-of-Plenty Magic

Central Pulse

Mainland Tactix

Southern Steel