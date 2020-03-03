A brain explosion moment from former Hurricanes and Tongan international Sam Lousi handed a win on a silver platter to his PRO14 opponents over the weekend.

Playing for Welsh club Scarlets with the score at 3-3 after just 33 minutes, Lousi got involved in a simple push and shove affair with players from the opposing Munster side.

After appearing to enjoy the minor scuffle, a smile across his face, Lousi was pushed almost off his feet by two Munster players which led to the giant lock throwing two haymaker style punches to their heads.

He first swung a left-hander to the head of first-five eighth JJ Hanrahan and then a right-hander to the face of opposing lock Fineen Wycherley.

The former New Zealand Warriors, Waratahs and Hurricanes player was immediately red carded by the referee and his side went on to lose 29-10, with coach Brad Mooar effectively blaming Lousi for the loss.

The moment Sam Lousi lost the plot against Munster. Photo / Twitter

"The red card on 33 minutes was massive," Mooar told Wales Online while acknowledging that Lousi had apologised to his team mates for the wild incident.

The scrap which ensued between Scarlets and Munster yesterday.



Scarlets lock Sam Lousi was red carded at Thomond Park.pic.twitter.com/gk0WDqq5Ks — The Rugby Paper (@TheRugbyPaper) March 1, 2020

Fans and commentators were quick to criticise the Tongan international, with a number labelling the moment he lashed out as "madness".

Madness Sam Lousi

Sent off for proper punches — Gareth Rhys Owen (@g_r_owen) February 29, 2020

That has been one busy shift. So much going on. Very mixed Wales injury news on Biggar, North and Amos, yet more explaining to do on why the Exiles are playing this weekend and then the Sam Lousi moments of madness. Never a dull day in this job! — Simon Thomas (@simonrug) February 29, 2020

One fan took the time to message Lousi on Instagram to offer some advice and encouragement and received a touching reply, Lousi saying he had learned a lot from what was an uncharacteristic outburst.

"Yeah I do feel bad. Letting the boys down and the fans. Will do my best to do better next time cos that wasn't me. Thanks for supporting the Scarlets."