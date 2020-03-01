Pita Taufatofua is heading back to another Olympics.

The 36-year-old youth worker from Brisbane became an internet sensation as Tonga's shirtless, oiled-up flagbearer at the 2016 Rio Olympics and re-emerged in a traditional ta'ovala at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

After competing in taekwondo in Rio, Taufatofua qualified for the cross-country skiing in PyeongChang.

Taufatofua booked his spot over the weekend for the Tokyo Games later this year once again in taekwondo.

Taufatofua beat Papua New Guinea's Steven Tommy, the only other entrant in his over-80kg class.

Taufatofua will continue to also attempt to make the Games in kayaking after failing at previous attempts.

Taufatofua suffered a crushing first-round defeat in the taekwondo in Rio and finished in 114th place (from 119 competitors) two years later at the Winter Olympics.