Veteran White Ferns player Suzie Bates says Cricket Australia's decision to reward their players with extra cash if they win the ICC World T20 only gives her side more motivation to beat them.

If Australia's women cricketers win the short-form world champs, Cricket Australia have pledged to top up the prize money provided by the ICC so that it matches that of the men's tournament held later in 2020.

Currently, the side that wins the tournament will take home a reward of NZ$1.58 million while the winners of the men's version of the same event will receive NZ$2.5m.

However, of all the countries taking part, only Australia's governing body has pledged to match the men's prize pool, though that fact doesn't seem to bother Bates who is just happy to see prize money totals growing in the sport.

"From when I started that's increased dramatically... that's where the game's going and Cricket Australia obviously have a lot of money with the way the game is there so I understand that they're trying to show that gender equity; but New Zealand Cricket perhaps aren't in that position just yet," Bates told Radio Sport's D'Arcy Waldegrave Drive show.

While New Zealand Cricket (NZC) says it supports the initiative shown by their trans-Tasman rivals, it is not capable of matching the gesture.

"NZC is pleased to see the continued evolution of the women's professional game..." an NZC spokesperson told Stuff. "We do not have the capacity to replicate Cricket Australia's initiative."

White Ferns players celebrate a wicket during the ICC T20 World Cup. Photo / Photosport

However, Bates says the added bonus for Australian players has only provided other sides with greater motivation to topple them on their home soil.

"It's an interesting one... everyone's out to stop Australia winning it and filling their pockets.

"I just will be desperate to stop Australia winning at home. That will be, I think, everyone's goal: to try and beat them at the MCG if you make it, or they make it."

Even if Australia do manage to prevail and take home the purse, Bates has a plan to leverage some sort of sympathy bonus from her rivals.

"I know a few of the Aussie players, so maybe we could just ask for coffee shouts for the rest of their careers."