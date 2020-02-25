Niall Anderson analyses the Black Caps' performances in their 10-wicket win over India in the first test at the Basin Reserve.

Tom Blundell – 4

Tom Blundell hurt his shoulder in the field. Photo / Getty

Battled to make a handy 30 in the first innings but didn't look at ease while doing so, with a regular gap between bat and pad eventually exposed when Ishant Sharma knocked over his stumps. Hurt his shoulder so didn't field in the second innings, but came out to knock off the winning runs, and expects to be fine for the second test.

Tom Latham – 3

Tom Latham was disappointed with his first-innings dismissal. Photo / Getty

Strangled down the leg side for 11 by Sharma, and only got four balls to redeem himself in the second innings before the test was won. Took a sharp catch at short backward square leg but put down an easier chance in a similar position in a rare mistake in the field.

Kane Williamson – 8

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson picked up another test win as skipper. Photo / Getty

Produced the top score of the test with a fluent 89, despite needing bandaging on his right middle finger after copping a blow on the first ball he faced. His fingers also let a skier burst through them in a surprising fielding blunder, but ultimately looked back to his world-leading best with the bat, and rotated his bowlers well as captain.

Ross Taylor – 6

Ross Taylor had his children come out with him for the start of his 100th test. Photo / Photosport

Added 93 for the third wicket with Williamson, making 44 before being surprised by a Sharma short ball. Snaffled his 146th test catch – just – to remove Virat Kohli in the first innings. Marked his 100th test with New Zealand's 100th test win.

Henry Nicholls – 3

Henry Nicholls is in a test drought. Photo / Photosport

Offered an edge to Ravichandran Ashwin to depart for 17, and now has gone 10 test innings without reaching 50. Needs a score in the second test otherwise that drought will stretch to over a year without raising his bat.

BJ Watling – 4

Despite his despairing dive, BJ Watling wasn't required for the runout of Rishabh Pant. Photo / Getty

Uncharacteristically dismissed for 14 on the first ball of day three, playing at a ball he didn't need to, but was spotless as ever behind the stumps, taking seven catches and extending his record keeper-bowler dismissal combinations with Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Colin de Grandhomme – 7

Colin de Grandhomme played an important role with the bat. Photo / Photosport

Where Watling failed to push on, de Grandhomme delivered, playing one of his most valuable innings with a solid 43 from 74 balls to put the Black Caps in control of the test. Also played a significant role with the ball, with his incredibly economical bowling tying down an end and allowing the frontline seamers to strike.

Tim Southee – 8

Tim Southee gets applauded off the park after his second-innings five-wicket bag. Photo / Photosport

A master of his home conditions, Southee bounced back from his shock exclusion at the SCG with a superb haul of 9-110, including some critical scalps at key moments. Points deducted for dropping his first catch in eons.

Kyle Jamieson – 8

Kyle Jamieson had a strong test debut. Photo / Getty

Toppled his impressive ODI debut with an even better introduction at test level. A day-one destroyer to remove the Indian top order, Jamieson took 4-39, before displaying his batting potential with 44 from 45 balls, including four sixes. Was wicketless but dangerous in the second innings, and has made a strong case for retention in a four-pronged seam attack when Neil Wagner returns in Christchurch.

Ajaz Patel – 4

Ajaz Patel produced a key moment in the field. Photo / Photosport

The stunning showing from the seamers left only six overs for Patel to bowl, but he still managed to make an impact on the test, being involved in adding 52 for the last two wickets of the Black Caps' first innings, and producing a direct hit in the field to run out Rishabh Pant early on day two, exposing India's weak tail.

Trent Boult – 8

Trent Boult shone in the second innings. Photo / Getty

Looked understandably off the pace to start in his first competitive action in eight weeks, but quickly found his rhythm, and then produced a devastating second-innings spell to remove the Indian top order and set the Black Caps on a path to victory. A delightful 38 from 24 balls simply a bonus.