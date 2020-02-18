A terrifying crash has marred the finish of this year's Daytona 500 Nascar race.

Running at the front of the field on the final lap, Ryan Newman's car appeared to be nudged from behind from rival Ryan Blaney

Newman's car then went in to a slow spin before crashing into the outside wall and somersaulting into the air. Just as his car returned to the race track, another car approached from behind and slammed into it's side, sending it once again into the air in a corkscrew before it landed upside down just before the finish line. The car came to rest on its roof.

Newman's condition was not immediately known as safety workers rolled his car back onto its wheels and erected barriers around the car to stop fans from viewing the crash scene.

It made for a sombre victory lane as, in third palce at the time of the crash, Danny Hamlin went on to win the race in a photo finish ahead of Blaney.

"I think we take for granted sometimes how safe the cars are and number one, we are praying for Ryan," Hamlin said.

Runner-up Blaney said the way the final lap shook out, with Newman surging ahead of Hamlin, that Blaney locked in behind Newman in a move of brand alliance for Ford.

"We pushed Newman there to the lead and then we got a push from the 11 ... I was committed to just pushing him to the win and having a Ford win it and got the bumpers hooked up wrong. It looked bad," he said.

Newman won the Daytona 500 in 2008 and has been competing in Nascar for over 19 years.

