Coach Warren Gatland has revealed the British and Irish Lions may face the Maori All Blacks next year.

The Chiefs coach will take time off from his Super Rugby job next year to coach the Lions when they tour South Africa.

Following the Chiefs' win over the Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday, Gatland revealed the Lions were in talks with a number of teams around a warm-up game including the Japan national side.

"The Lions are planning a warm-up game somewhere in the U.K. in either London, Wales or Edinburgh," he said.

"There are two or three parties we are talking to, the Barbarians, New Zealand Maori and Japan. So yes, Japan is potentially an option."

The Lions and Maori All Blacks have met nine times previously with their last meeting a 32-10 win to the visitors in the 2017 tour. The Maori All blacks only win was a 19-13 victory in 2005.