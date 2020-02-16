Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay wants to play more games in Auckland, after their 100 per cent record at Eden Park this year.

Saturday's vital 1-0 victory over Melbourne City in front of a vocal crowd of more than 15,000 completed the quinella for the Phoenix up north, after they beat the Wanderers at the same venue in November.

The Phoenix have only had one gate exceeding 9,000 in the capital this season, but Auckland's much large population base changes the equation.

Talay is a fan of playing matches on the bigger stage, but acknowledges it's a tricky balance.

Advertisement

"That's a tough one, said Talay. "It comes down to marketing and all that type of thing. But for me, we had two games here, two wins. I'm happy to come back here next week if you want, and play the game here again."

His last comment was made in jest, but there is no doubt that the Phoenix were impressed with the turnout and the atmosphere created inside a cavernous Eden Park.

"We enjoy coming out here. The fans have been great, very vocal, we get great support when we come up to Auckland, it's our home away from home and we will look at the fixtures for next season and how we can fit it in again."

It's possible that the Phoenix will look at three games in Auckland next season, but there is a lot to take into the equation.

Saturday's game was another positive step for Talay's team, who are developing into arguably the most complete Phoenix outfit we have seen.

It was certainly telling that second-placed Melbourne City, who are full of attacking weapons, came to Eden Park with a restricted game plan.

During the first half they were content to soak up pressure and play on the counter attack, only changing their approach after falling behind to David Ball's 58th minute goal.

"Teams are starting to show respect for Wellington Phoenix because we are playing a certain brand of football and we can pick them off," said Talay. "We can play through them, go around them or go over the top of them. Teams are working out the way that we play and trying to nullify what we do. It shows signs we are progressing in the right way…but are we there yet…I don't think so."

Advertisement

Former Norwich City striker Gary Hooper had a strong 90 minutes, playing the decisive pass for Ball's goal and providing a vital outlet, as he brought his teammates into play.

The Phoenix remain fifth, with a chance to extend their buffer on Western United this Friday. Talay is happy with the progress, but says there is a long way to go.

"We are playing well but not doing it consistently enough," said Talay. "The players are trying to do what I ask them to do and there is going to be mistakes and I will wear that as a coach. [But] we grow every game and I'll like to be at our peak in the finals."

Meanwhile, Talay was philosophical about the fixture change essentially forced on the club, which will see their round 21 clash with Sydney FC moved to 18th March, meaning they will face three matches in eight days ahead of the international window.

"We had discussions with (Football Federation Australia) and tried to come to the best conclusion of getting that game played," said Talay. "It's one of those ones, a little bit of compromise. Are we happy with it? No, but we have to find somewhere that we can fit this game to play."