The Black Caps have bounced back in emphatic fashion from their Twenty20 series thrashing with a superb 3-0 ODI series win over India. Niall Anderson analyses how all of the Black Caps performed during the series sweep.

Martin Guptill – 8

177 runs – Average 59, Strike Rate 106.7

Martin Guptill is back in form. Photo / Getty

It's hard to reconcile Guptill's dismal World Cup stretch with how smooth he looked on his ODI return. Scores of 32, 79 and 66 delivered on the promise he had shown in the Twenty20 series, and he looked set for centuries if not for Ross Taylor running him out in Auckland, and the peach of a delivery he received from Yuzvendra Chahal at the Mount. The return to form of New Zealand's greatest one-day opener is a huge boost which changes the entire complexion of the Black Caps ODI side.

Henry Nicholls – 8

199 runs – Average 66.3, Strike Rate 81.6

Henry Nicholls was excellent at the top of the order. Photo / Photosport

Made an excellent fist of his first real chance to nail down a long-term opening spot. His consistency - 78, 41 and 80 - helped set the platform for the Black Caps, and Nicholls and Guptill produced a New Zealand ODI first, with three consecutive opening partnerships of more than 85 runs. Keep this up, and Devon Conway might have to find another spot in the side come September.

Tom Blundell – 3

31 runs – Average 15.5, Strike Rate 88.6

Tom Blundell was stumped in one of his two innings. Photo / Photosport

After taking his chance with aplomb in the test series, Blundell didn't make the most of a brilliant opportunity in the ODI arena. Filling in at three for Kane Williamson, Blundell made just nine and 22, and with Will Young coming back from injury, and Conway looming on the horizon, Blundell may be pushed down the specialist batsman pecking order.

Kane Williamson – 4

22 runs – Average 22, Strike Rate 71

Kane Williamson proved his fitness in the final ODI. Photo / Photosport

Missed the first two games with an injured shoulder suffered in the Twenty20 series, but played in the last, where he looked good before wastefully punching a Chahal half-tracker straight to short mid-wicket. Getting through the match and proving his fitness for the test series was the most important thing, anyway.

Ross Taylor – 9

194 runs – Average 194, Strike Rate 110.2

Ross Taylor notched another ODI century as part of a fantastic series. Photo / Photosport

Won the match for the Black Caps in Hamilton with a stunning unbeaten 109 from 84 balls, and played a similarly pivotal hand with his 73 not out from 74 balls at Eden Park. He was finally dismissed in his third turn at-bat, making 12 in the series finale, but Taylor had already damaged India's hopes enough. He remains one of the best ODI batsmen in the world, and should carry confidence into his 100th test come next Friday.

Tom Latham – 8

108 runs – Average 54, Strike Rate 112.5

Tom Latham had a strong series, including filling in as captain. Photo / Photosport

Another player who went through some World Cup struggles but came out stronger on the other side, Latham was credited by Taylor as being just as important to the Black Caps' famous chase in Hamilton, with his 69 off 48 balls giving the hosts the impetus needed to pull off the win. While he missed out in Auckland, he showed power and maturity in game three to play another key role in seeing through another run chase. The stand-in skipper for the first two games, Latham made some curious bowling decisions in Hamilton but nailed his tactics in Auckland, and was competent as ever behind the stumps as well.

Jimmy Neesham – 4

31 runs – Average 10.3, Strike Rate 70.4

Two wickets – Average 77, RPO 6

Jimmy Neesham didn't have much luck at the bowling crease. Photo / Photosport

A tricky series for Neesham, who twice couldn't hang around to see New Zealand over the line in run chases, and was run out by Taylor in the other match. His bowling had some moments, without much luck, though when not taking wickets he remains an expensive option. Despite the so-so series, there's few concerns over his role in the team.

Colin de Grandhomme – 6

64 runs – Average 32, Strike Rate 168.4

Three wickets – Average 35, RPO 5

Colin de Grandhomme played a match-winning innings in the third ODI. Photo / Photosport

De Grandhomme's bowling was consistent and miserly as ever, and he remains an excellent option, but his batting was wildly inconsistent. He'll always frustrate fans with his aggressive approach, but after two failures it paid off big-time last night, smoking a 21-ball 50 to ease New Zealand home in what had turned into a close chase. Of course, he could have been out caught on the second ball, but those are the fine margins by which de Grandhomme chooses to make his living.

Mark Chapman – 3

One run – Average 1, Strike Rate 50

Mark Chapman (right) spent so little time in the action there were, well, no pictures of him doing anything. Photo / Photosport

Gets some compassion points for the harsh nature of his call-up, coming into the team at the last minute in Auckland after Mitchell Santner went down ill on game day. He then played out of position at No 8, and lasted just two balls, before not being trusted to bowl. He hasn't reached double figures in his four ODI innings for New Zealand now, and will probably find his chances this year limited as players return from injury.

Mitchell Santner – 4

12 runs - Average N/A, Strike Rate 133.3

No wickets – Average N/A, Strike Rate 5.8

Mitchell Santner played a solid cameo in his one innings of the series. Photo / Photosport

Chipped in with a cameo to help clinch the Hamilton win when things looked slightly dicey, before coming down ill and missing the Auckland clash. Santner didn't take a wicket in his two matches, but was unlucky at times, and kept things tight enough, even when bowling some death overs. He's still the first-choice ODI spinner, and provides excellent balance to the line-up.

Kyle Jamieson – 8

25 runs - Average N/A, Strike Rate 104

Three wickets – Average 31.7, RPO 4.7

Kyle Jamieson was a revelation in his debut Black Caps series. Photo / Getty

Looked perfectly at home on the international scene, producing a stunning debut in Auckland with a 25 not out to help attain a defendable total, then two wickets to actually defend it, and he was solid in his follow-up performance as well, cleaning up Mayank Agarwal and being generally tidy with figures of 1-53. Assuming perfect health for the other seam options, Jamieson will push Southee close for the fourth seamer spot for the Australian ODI series. He'll probably miss out, but is definitely one for the future, and a great option to send on trips to Scotland, Ireland and the West Indies later this year.

Tim Southee – 5

Four wickets – Average 46.2, RPO 6.4

Tim Southee's best moment included dismissing Virat Kohli while battling illness. Photo / Photosport

Produced a performance to savour when battling through illness to claim 2-41 at Eden Park, a match which accidentally proved that he should bowl more in middle overs as opposed to the death, where India managed to get hold of him in Hamilton (2-85) and to a lesser extent at the Mount (0-59 off nine). A borderline squad selection if everyone is healthy however, and at best should be the fourth-choice seamer and quality sub fielder in Australia.

Ish Sodhi – 5

One wicket – Average 27, RPO 6.7

Ish Sodhi made his four overs count. Photo / Photosport

Bowled four overs in the series, which included ball of the series, bowling Virat Kohli with a beautiful googly. But, when KL Rahul hit him for back-to-back sixes, that was it, and Sodhi went off to the New Zealand A four-day side, before receiving a belated call-up as illness cover for third ODI. He's still the second spinning cab off the rank, and should be in the squad for Australia, especially with two games at the spin-friendly SCG.

Hamish Bennett – 5

Six wickets – Average 33.1, RPO 6.9

Hamish Bennett took some handy wickets. Photo / Photosport

The veteran was loose in first game of his ODI return (0-77), better in his second (2-58), and saved the best for the third (4-64). He was more expensive than he would have liked, and has likely been overtaken in the seam bowling stakes by Jamieson, but Bennett certainly did his chances no harm, and should remain in the mix as a solid second-tier option if injuries hit or rest is required on later tours.