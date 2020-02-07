Angela Hill will fight anyone - anytime, anywhere.

Full fight camp or not, the UFC strawweight contender is always willing to step up when her name is called, so when she was offered a fight at UFC Auckland on about three weeks' notice, of course she signed on.

The American will square off against Thailand's Loma Lookboonmee at Spark Arena on February 23, with Lookboonmee's original opponent Hannah Goldy ruled out of the fight due to injury.

The fight in Auckland is the fourth time since April last year that Hill has taken a fight on short notice, with all but one of her most recent bouts being on the back of a full fight camp. Being the first point of call for the UFC when they need a last minute strawweight replacement seems to work for Hill, who has won three of her past four fights including two stoppages.

The 33-year-old poses a big step up in competition for Lookboonmee, who claimed a split decision win over Aleksandra Albu (3-2) in her UFC debut last October.

Lookboonmee addressed the change in opponent on social media, and said it didn't matter who she was fighting against.

"With only two weeks to go, I've got a new opponent– Angela Hill! I can't wait to face her in the octagon. My dreams are big, it doesn't (matter) who I face, I'll always be ready."

Hill isn't the only injury replacement to be fighting on the Auckland card, with five fighters who had booked bouts on the card now no longer taking part.

Australian light heavyweight Tyson Pedro was scheduled to make his long awaited return from injury on the card against Brazil's Vinicius Moreira, but was injured again in training camp and the fight was cancelled. Flyweight contender Rachael Ostovich withdrew from her scheduled bout against Shana Dobson due to undisclosed personal reasons, while Australian lightweight Jamie Mullarkey was also forced out of his fight against American Jalin Tuner due to injury.

Ostovich was replaced by Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil, while Mullarkey's replacement is expected to be confirmed by the UFC early next week, but it has been widely reported that Australian prospect Joshua Culibao is set to be named as the new fighter.

UFC Auckland card

Lightweight: Dan Hooker (NZ) v Paul Felder (five-round main event)

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz v Yan Xiaonan

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France (NZ) v Tyson Nam

Welterweight: Jake Matthews (Aus) v Emil Meek

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute (Aus) v Michal Oleksiejczuk

Lightweight: Brad Riddell (NZ) v Magomed Mustafaev

Heavyweight: Ben Sosoli (NZ) v Marcos Rogério de Lima

Welterweight: Callan Potter (Aus) v Kenan Song

Lightweight: Jalin Turner v opponent yet to be confirmed

Featherweight: Kevin Aguilar v Zubaira Tukhugov

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee v Angela Hill

Welterweight: Maki Pitolo v Takashi Sato

Flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira v Shana Dobson