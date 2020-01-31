The Michael Moroney-trained Sound is on track to head across the Tasman to target the Group 1 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup (3200m) at Ellerslie on March 7.

The 7-year-old entire finished fifth fresh-up over 2000m at Caulfield last Saturday and Moroney said he was able to get a good gauge on Sound ahead of his Group One assignment.

"I thought he went really well on Saturday," Moroney said. "He got a gorgeous trip and was really well ridden.

"He loomed to win at the right time but then he got on tired legs a bit first-up.

Advertisement

"We thought we had him forward enough, but he is a stallion and he is a gross type of horse.

"The lack of match practice just found him out in the last run."

New Zealand stablemate Masetto is unlikely to join Sound in the Auckland Cup, with his trainers believing he is a year away from the two-mile challenge.

"He is a nice young stayer and he is progressing really well," Moroney said.

"I know Pam (Gerard, co-trainer) was keen on leaving the ultimate trip until next season with him."

The 4-year-old gelding has recorded two Group placings in his last two starts and is being set to target the Group 2 Avondale Cup (2400m) on February 15.

- NZ Racing Desk