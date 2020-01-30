The Black Caps will take on India's vaunted ODI batting lineup without any of their fast bowlers who shone at the Cricket World Cup.

Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson made up New Zealand's successful seam trio at the World Cup, but none of them will take the field in the Black Caps' return to ODI cricket, with all three still recovering from injuries suffered in the test series walloping by Australia.

Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett and the uncapped Kyle Jamieson come in for the trio, while from the 15-man squad that reached the World Cup final, Colin Munro is the only other player to miss out, dropped after his poor form opening the batting during the tournament.

Tim Southee, who only played one match at the World Cup, when Ferguson was injured, will now lead the line for the three upcoming ODIs against India. Jamieson is a strong chance to make his debut, while Kuggeleijn and Bennett will stay with the squad from the Twenty20 series, both linking up with the ODI team for the first time since playing Ireland in 2017.

Munro's absence means Henry Nicholls will continue to opening the batting with Martin Guptill, with Boxing Day test hero Tom Blundell set to resume his role as back-up batsman in the squad.

Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham and spinner Mitchell Santner are the all-rounders, while Ish Sodhi has been included for the first ODI at Seddon Park, before being released to play for New Zealand A in a first-class match against India A.

While noting the inexperience of his bowling unit, Black Caps coach Gary Stead is expecting to name a settled batting lineup for the series, which starts on Wednesday at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

"While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled and we'll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals," Stead said.

"Henry will remain at the top of the order after impressing in the opportunities he's had. He's been in good form opening for Canterbury in the latest rounds of the Ford Trophy with a hundred and a half-century to his name.

"Tim Southee has an important job leading our new look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world."

Stead also provided an update on the Boult's broken hand, Henry's broken thumb, and Ferguson's calf strain.

"The three players have been rehabbing well but unfortunately weren't close enough to be considered for this squad.

"Trent Boult is progressing nicely and we are confident he will be ready for the two test matches against India.

"Matt Henry is back bowling at training however isn't at the point of being able to bat or field fully, while Lockie Ferguson is on track to play in the Ford Trophy for Auckland in the near future."

Black Caps ODI squad to play India: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (first ODI only), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.