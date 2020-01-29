The next generation of Black Caps have shown their mettle at the under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

New Zealand have stormed into the semifinal after a two wicket win over the West Indies in the quarter-finals, chasing down 239 after being 153 for eight.

Tailenders Joey Field and Kristian Clarke combined for 86 for the ninth wicket, with Clarke top-scoring with an unbeaten 46 - the highest score by a No 10 batsman in the tournament's history - after earlier taking four for 25 with the ball.

The Blackcaps will now face the winner of Bangladesh v South Africa.

Advertisement

4/25 with the ball 🔥



46* with the bat 🙌



The highest score ever by a No.10 batsman in #U19CWC history ✅



Part of the highest ninth-wicket partnership in a run chase in Under 19 World Cup history👏



No surprises that Kristian Clarke is today's Player of the Match! pic.twitter.com/bgeRRzRjHb — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 29, 2020