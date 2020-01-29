The next generation of Black Caps have shown their mettle at the under-19 World Cup in South Africa.
New Zealand have stormed into the semifinal after a two wicket win over the West Indies in the quarter-finals, chasing down 239 after being 153 for eight.
Tailenders Joey Field and Kristian Clarke combined for 86 for the ninth wicket, with Clarke top-scoring with an unbeaten 46 - the highest score by a No 10 batsman in the tournament's history - after earlier taking four for 25 with the ball.
The Blackcaps will now face the winner of Bangladesh v South Africa.
Advertisement