

The Hawke's Bay senior women's team have retained the Mike Shrimpton Trophy after an emphatic victory over Manawatu in Napier.

The Sophie Pyott-captained side won by four runs as the visitors tried in vain to chase down the Bay's total of 8-140 in 40 overs at Nelson Park on Sunday.

"They needed to win within the 33rd over for a better [net run rate] but they sort of collapsed," said Pyott after the Indigo-sponsored Bay side skittled Manawatu for 136 in 30.4 overs for the bragging rights to the annual Central Districts inter-district competition.

The 20-year-old HB Regional Hospital employee from Hastings had won the toss and elected to bat with No 5 Flora Devonshire top scoring with 25 runs.

However, it was former CD Hinds wicketkeeper Kelly Rangi who combined with medium pacer Aniela Apperley to help stifle Manawatu.

Rangi claimed 3-9 from 4.4 overs while Apperley got 3-35 from seven overs.

White Fern Hannah Rowe scored 37 runs for Manawatu and fellow Hinds player Mikaela Greig added 29 as the rest of the batsmen came and went for ducks or single-digit contributions.

Pyott, who has been playing in England for the past two winters and contemplates returning this year provided everything works out with immigration issues, said the Sean Davies-mentored Bay team had profited with a blend of experience and youth after competing with a predominantly young side last season.

The Bay thrashed Taranaki by 207 runs in their opening game on November 3. They beat Whanganui by 10 wickets on December 15 and Wairarapa by 113 runs on January 12.

That means the Bay female cricketers have dominated this summer winning the CD U13, CD U15 and CD U18 (secondary schoolgirls) age-group competitions.

Bayley Wiggins combined with his fellow opener Cam Crawford to provide the ideal platform for Cornwall's victory. Photo / file

Heretaunga Building Society Cornwall CC premier men beat The Station Napier Old Boys Marist by seven wickets in round seven of the MJF Shrimpton Memorial 50-over competition at Nelson Park on Saturday.

The hosts were skittled for 182, with a ball to spare, when they won the toss and elected to bat. Joe Collings-Wells top scored with 85 runs at first drop for NOBM.

Medium pacer Liam Hall took 4-17 at third change from 7.5 overs, including a maiden. Rohan Fendall and Jarod Hughes backed him up with two scalps each.

In reply, Cornwall opening batsmen Cam Crawford and Bayley Wiggins provided the platform with 52 runs and 57, respectively, to post 183 in 38.3 overs.

At the Forest Gate Domain, Ongaonga, Ruahine Motors Central Hawke's Bay CC beat Reynard Health Supplies Havelock North CC by five wickets.

The visitors won the toss and padded up but could only muster 156 runs in 38.2 overs with the hosts hospitable in gifting 17 wides and two no-balls. Opener Sam Ferguson scored 35 runs and No 5 Harry Mowat provided some resistance with 33 but no one hung around long enough.

Robbie Freebairn took 3-16 while Rhythm Sharma, Kyle Gardiner and Kendall Malcolm claimed two wickets each.

In reply, CHB overhauled the total with 158 runs in 33.1 overs although the villagers were equally reciprocal in offering the victors 13 wides and seven no-balls in the 30 extras.

CHB opening batsmen George Cranswick and Shaun Newland dug deep for 40 and 34, respectively, to ensure there were no hiccups.

Napier Technical Old Boys cricketer Bronson Meehan put in an all-round performance to save the Texans' bacon on Saturday. Photo / file

At Taradale Park, Innovate Electrical Napier Technical Old Boys CC had to toil for a 10-run victory after winning the toss and asking for middle and leg to post 8-260 in 50 overs.

You Travel Taradale CC fast bowler Logan Trower claimed 4-51 at first change but it wasn't enough to stop NTOB Bronson Meehan from carving up 114 runs at first drop.

The Maraekakaho School teacher carved up a dozen boundaries and two sixes after facing 125 deliveries. Opener Matt Edmondson and No 6 Todd Watson added 41 and 30, respectively, for the defending national club champions.

In reply, Taradale got 9-250 on account of opening batsmen Luke Wright and Steven Phillips 52 and 44, respectively, as the foundation before No 6 Josh Jones raised hopes with a quick-fire 51 from 50 balls.

Meehan completed an all-round day with 4-36 from 10 overs, including a maiden, with his right-arm off spin at second change while opening seamer Todd Watson claimed 3-51.

Had the Texans found themselves on the wrong side of the ledger, it would have raised a few eyebrows considering the bowlers had conceded 16 wides and two no-balls.