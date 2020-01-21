Donald Trump is one of the greatest US presidents of all time. That's the opinion of one of the greatest UFC fighters.

Connor McGregor yesterday congratulated Trump and wished Americans a 'happy Martin Luther King Jr Day' in his message.

"Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA [GOAT]," the Irishman said.

"Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him.

"No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America."

The US president responded congratulating McGregor on his UFC win over Donald Cerrone in UFC 246 on Sunday.

"Congratulations on your big @UFC WIN!," Trump tweeted.

In a 2016 interview with CNN, McGregor was optimistic about Trump winning the presidential election.

"I'm not from around here, [but] maybe Donald won't be so bad," he told CNN.

"I don't really feel anything changes - essentially it's just like a fight.

"Someone wins, someone loses, and then you wake up and everyone's day carries on [...] I wish him well, [let's] see what he does."