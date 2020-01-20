ROD LAVER ARENA
Naomi Osaka (3) defeated Marie Bouzkova 6-2 6-4
Serena Williams (8) defeated Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-3
Roger Federer (3) vs Steve Johnson
Ash Barty (1) vs Lesia Tsurenko
Novak Djokovic (2) vs Jan-Lennard Struff
MARGARET COURT ARENA
Marton Fucsovics defeated Denis Shapovalov (13) 3-6 7-6 1-6 6-7
Petra Kvitova (7) vs Katerina Siniakova
Venus Williams vs Coco Gauff
Stefanos Tsitsipas (6) vs Salvatore Caruso
Sloane Stephens (24) vs Shuai Zhang
MELBOURNE ARENA
From 11am: Matteo Berrettini (8) defeated Andrew Harris 6-3 6-1 6-3
Kristie Ahn vs Caroline Wozniacki
Grigor Dimitrov (18) vs Juan Ignacio Londero
Sam Stosur vs Caty McNally
Red Hot Canadian crashes out
Feisty Canadian Denis Shapovalov was sent packing from the Australian Open in the first round Monday after an epic row with the umpire for throwing his racquet in frustration.
The world No.13 was beaten 6-3, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) by Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in a big upset on day one of the first Grand Slam of the year.
Considered one of the new generation who could challenge the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the 20-year-old lost the plot after being crushed in the third set.
The umpire warned him for throwing down his racquet and it didn't go down well with the temperamental Canadian.
"I'm not breaking any rules," he shouted at the official. "It's my racquet I can do whatever the hell I want with it.
"What are you talking about, I didn't break it," he added.
Speaking after the match, Shapovalov was still angry about the umpire's decision to hand him a code violation warning.
He said the official informed him he was being handed a warning because of repeated cases where he angrily tossed his racquet away.
Shapovalov insisted the code violation should have been overturned because his racquet didn't break and he was able to keep playing with it.
"You can't code me for slamming it," he said.
"I think that's a terrible call. He just said I kept doing it so he was going to code me, which is a terrible decision."
He said the match umpire should be held accountable for the decision.
"I think it's absolutely horrible. I'm going to get fined… he gets away with it.
"I didn't break my racquet or anything."
Serena completes demolition job
Serena Williams crushed Anastasia Potapova in straight sets to book a spot in the second round, winning 6-0 6-3.
The American needed less than 20 minutes to claim the first set but faced a sterner task in the second as her 18-year-old opponent pushed through her early nerves to ask the veteran some tough questions.
Williams eventually wrapped things up in 57 minutes.
First major upset at the Open
Borna Coric became the first seeded player to be knocked out, losing in straight sets to Sam Querrey.
The unseeded American went through 6-3 6-4 6-4, robbing his Croatian opponent of the chance to repeat his 2019 run at Melbourne Park when he made it to the round of 16.
Aussie wildcard Andrew Harris lost his first-round match against Italian Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.
Osaka off to winning start
Defending champion Naomi Osaka started her campaign on the right foot, brushing past Marie Bouzkova 6-2 6-4.
She shrugged off getting broken midway through the second set, breaking back and then repeating the dose to close out the match in straight sets.
"Thank you everyone. You probably didn't come for me, but thanks for filling up the stadium," Osaka said in typically understated fashion during her on-court interview.
"Oh my god, she (Bouzkova) is younger than me. That's really tough. I just know she's going to be a great player and we're going to play a lot of matches.
"It was really tough for me to try and control my nerves."