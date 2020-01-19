A copybook ride by Opie Bosson paved the way for promising filly Showbeel to add a valuable black type success to her career record when she took out the first feature race at Trentham on Saturday, the Group 3 New Zealand Bloodstock Desert Gold Stakes (1600m).

The Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained 3-year-old had finished well back at her last start when trapped wide throughout in the Group 2 Eight Carat Classic (1600m) at Ellerslie on Boxing Day.

There was no such bad luck this time for the Savabeel filly as Bosson took advantage of an inside barrier draw to position Showbeel in the trail behind a muddling pace in the early stages of the contest.

Bosson made his move shortly after entering the home straight as he angled Showbeel into the clear and dashed to the lead.

Well favoured contenders Loire and Jennifer Eccles were making good ground out wide in the closing stages but Showbeel went to the line just over a length in front of the pair.

Co-trainer Andrew Forsman was pleased to see the filly get some luck after having plenty of excuses at her last start. "We'll take her home now and head towards the Sir Tristram [Group 2, 2000m] and then the Oaks [Group 1, 2400m]."

- NZ Racing Desk