Follow live for all the action from UFC 246 as Conor McGregor makes his return to the octagon against the UFC's all-time leader in wins, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

By Christopher Reive

When Conor McGregor fronted media in Las Vegas on Thursday ahead of his return to the octagon at UFC 246, there were no projectiles hurled and no insults towards his opponent.

For the most part, the Irish superstar didn't even talk over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone when a question was directed toward the American.

Instead, it was a jovial McGregor that greeted media and fans, answering questions about Sunday's (NZT) fight with a smile and a laugh.

Advertisement

He even arrived to the press conference on time.

It was a stark contrast to press conferences leading up to his unsuccessful lightweight title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, which included a backstage brawl and constant insults of Nurmagomedov in the lead up. To that point of his career, it wasn't an unusual thing for McGregor to get heated at a press conference.

"I'm just in a good spot," McGregor said of his demeanour leading into Sunday's bout. "I'm just committed and focused and happy to be here; mostly like I always have been."

McGregor will step into the octagon on Sunday in a welterweight bout against Cerrone, who holds the UFC record for appearances, wins and finishes. The fighter's made it clear there was no animosity between them, and the friendly press conference reiterated that.

"There will be blood spilled, but it will not be bad blood," McGregor said of the fight.

"There will be no bad blood here, but there will be blood spilled – no doubt about that."