The dream is over for Kiwi Marcus Daniell.

Daniell and his Austrian partner Phillip Oswald have fallen at the final hurdle in the ASB Classic doubles decider.

Daniell was looking for his second title, after winning here 10 years ago, but they were beaten 7-6 (3) 6-3 by Queenstown raised Ben McLachlan and Luke Bambridge (Britain).

It was a thoroughly deserved result for McLachlan and Bambridge, who were the superior combination throughout.

Advertisement

It's the second successive title for McLachlan, who now plays under the Japan flag after switching allegiance in 2017 to the country of his mother's birth.

And the 27-year-old, who was perhaps overshadowed by his metronomic partner Jan-Lennard Struff last year, was the standout player on Sunday.

His serves were near unstoppable at times, while his movement and sharpness at the net continually caused havoc from the front of the court.

Ben Mclachlan from Japan and Luke Bambridge from England after winning their doubles finals match against Marcus Daniell from New Zealand and Philipp Oswald from Austria at the 2020 ASB Classic Mens.

Daniell and Oswald battled hard, and had their moments, but couldn't get their return game going and seemed to lack the energy of previous matches this week.

Neither team had experienced an ATP final together.

McLachlan and Bambridge played in seven tournaments last year, with four quarter finals, including the US Open, while Daniell and Oswald reached the last four in Moscow and Zhuhai.

In the first set McLachlan and Bambridge got an early break, after building pressure on the Oswald serve.

But just as the set seemed to be slipping out of reach – with Bambridge serving for a 5-2 advantage, the Kiwi-Austrian duo came back, securing a break after some hard fought rallies.

Advertisement

Both combinations then averted danger, with Oswald saving a break point on his serve at 5-5, and Bambridge secure when serving at 30-40, 5-6.

But McLachlan and Bambridge had looked sharper in the latter half of the set, and carried that form into the tiebreak.

They grabbed an early advantage for 3-0, as Daniell and Oswald were hesitant on their returns.

Some wonderful McLachlan reflexes at the net, when Daniell and Oswald were clear favourites in the rally, gave a 6-2 advantage and the Queenstown resident converted their second set point with a 200km/h serve.

Games in the second set went with serve, but Daniell and Oswald were always under more pressure.

They only took one point off the first serve of McLachlan and Bambridge ("It was an absolute serving exhibition", conceded Daniell after the match) and always looked more vulnerable.

Oswald saved two break points at 3-4, both they lost the third after a freakish rally.

McLachlan then stepped up to serve out the match, banging down two ferocious aces.

Daniell saved the first match point with a brilliant forehand winner, but they couldn't prevent the second to give McLachlan and Bambridge the $46,000 cheque.