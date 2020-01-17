The official weigh-in for UFC 246 was a mere formality for Conor McGregor, who looked ripped and powerful as he successfully hit the scales at 170 pounds for tomorrow's fight against Donald Cerrone.

Cerrone also weighed in without fuss as two fighters who can comfortably make it down to 155 pounds benefited from an agreement to not put their bodies through a major weight cut for this fight.

The days of McGregor starving himself to make the 145-pound featherweight limit are long gone but it's still stunning to see how gaunt he looked during the early days of his career.

This is really remarkable. It's scary to look at that guy on the left and think what cutting all that weight must have done to his body. https://t.co/aXVdFydwQf — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 17, 2020

There's been a few flashback photos of McGregor this week, including this image from his coach John Kavanagh which shows them preparing for his first MMA fight.

Female fighter Alexa Grasso was the shock story of the weigh-in as she hit the scales at 121.5 pounds — well clear of the 115 pound limit for her fight against Claudia Gadelha.

The bout was cancelled by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which only permits a three-pound difference between combatants.