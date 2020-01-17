Follow live as some of the country's top sporting talents go head to head in the Black Clash.

You can also listen to ball-by-ball coverage of the match from the Alternative Commentary Collective below via iHeartRadio.

Former Black Cap Luke Ronchi has revealed his hilarious 'scouting report' on Team Rugby ahead of the T20 Black Clash in Napier today.

The inaugural event at Hagley Park, Christchurch, last year brought fans together to celebrate both codes to help raise money for the welfare funds of the New Zealand Rugby and Cricket Players Associations.

And Ronchi is ready to battle once again in 2020, with some fighting words for his opposition filled with All Blacks greats.

"Looking forward to getting out on the park on Friday for @t20blackclash in Napier," Ronchi posted on Instagram. "Was great fun last year and certainly expecting more of the same this year. Thought I'd do a quick scout for Flem to help us get the 'W' this yr."Dagg - Insta and TV pretty boy. Few bumpers. Will run away to protect his face." Ronchi posted on Instagram.

"B Barrett - Moved to Auckland. What a w****ker. Bumpers."

"Weber - Lookes like Mike Hesson has the man covered for height, bowl length, will feel like bumpers."

Former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson joined in on the banter with a quick reply.

"Weber sounds like a nice bloke Ronc......if you need any small men's bats and gloves am sure I can find 1 or 2 floating around," he posted.

"I'm calling for a measure off with Hesson. Height and length," replied Weber.