New Zealand-born rugby league player Mose Masoe is showing "signs of improvement" after suffering a serious spinal injury in a pre-season game for Hull Kingston Rovers.

Masoe, who has played seven tests for Samoa, suffered the injury in a match against Wakefield Trinity on Monday morning NZT.

"Mose has an overwhelmingly positive mindset and would like to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes," said a club statement.

"He would also like to extend special thanks to staff at Leeds General Infirmary for their unbelievable care.

Advertisement

"The club will continue to provide further updates as soon as they can, and in the meantime would ask for privacy for Mose and his family at such a difficult time."

The Wellington-born forward previously played for the Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers in the NRL before heading to the UK.

Earlier this month former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa suffered a serious neck injury in a game for Worcester.